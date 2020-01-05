advertisement

“Little Women” is a real hit and “The Grudge” does its job, while Disney eats Fox and brags about its natural market share.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker heads the top 10 for its third and probably last weekend with a strong $ 451 million domestically and $ 1 billion worldwide. She directed six films from just two companies – Disney and Sony, each with three – that took the top six spots. That is outrageous.

Sony took no. 2-4 with “Jumanji: The Next Level”, “Little Women” and “The Grudge”, which are immediately ahead of “Frozen II” and “Spies in Disguise” (“The Grudge” and “Frozen II”) ” Estimates are $ 7,000 apart, so this could change).

It should be noted that with the New Year, Disney has included films that it inherited from the acquisition of 20th Century Fox in its entire studio. Previous Fox titles are an important part of the company’s future product range, starting with the release of “Underwater” this Friday.

The year started roughly the same as the first one in 2019 (around $ 140 million in total), a decrease of just under 30% from last weekend. The fact that there was only one new release – the low-budget album “The Grudge” – is a positive sign and suggests that the four new films of the coming week (extensions of “1917” and “Just Mercy” as well as “Underwater” and “Underwater”) Like a Boss “) are well timed.

There is still confusion about how well “Skywalker” did. His $ 33.8 million is better than the post-New Year date for the last Christmas release of “Star Wars” ($ 24 million, currently number 2 behind the third weekend of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”). However, this was the fourth weekend for “The Last Jedi” and the third for “Skywalker”. For Jedi, the third weekend was $ 52 million, much better than the latest version.

After that weekend, “Jedi” added approximately $ 60 million to its domestic total, which was $ 620 million. With the most important new films, it can be expected that “Skywalker” will be around $ 100 million cheaper in the short term than last time. At this level, it’s not just a problem, it’s a confirmation that it’s wise to slow down the role of the franchise in theaters.

Sony / Screen Gems

With the release of “The Grudge” you don’t need a calendar to announce the new year: as a horror film and the only new, wide release, that’s all you need.

We have seen a horror movie in this slot for the past 10 years and at $ 11.3 million this low budget restart of a remake (adjusted) is the lowest gross effect. Produced by Sam Raimi who tries to do what Blumhouse adds to Universal for Sony and directed by respected indie Nicolas Pesce (“Eyes of My Mother”), this got a rare F-Cinemascore. Ironically, Sony, which held back ratings for its previous three titles (all in the A to A range) until Monday the following Monday, skipped Friday. It seems that, like the public, they are quickly moving away from this little release. Because of its low cost, foreign potential and post-theatrical streams, it won’t be a burden for them.

If your other two current titles are as outstanding as you are, why not? Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” was down just 19% from last weekend, and has already reached $ 60 million in just 12 days.

This suggests that it should not only easily exceed $ 100 million, but – depending on the size of its Oscar situation – could also be significantly higher. Combined with foreign returns (limited to $ 20 million for a limited time, but well ahead of last year’s “The Favorite”, which brought in over $ 60 million overseas), this looks like a big money-maker for Sony. And as a film with a strong feminine appeal, it is particularly important that foreigners also look good.

The latest “Jumanji” lost 33% on its fourth weekend (much better than “Skywalker” even though he still played for a week). In 2018, the previous sequel to Welcome To The Jungle saved $ 37 million, compared to $ 26.5 million. The total of $ 236 million is in the range of the last time, but again with an additional weekend and not the same hold level. Still, it looks like $ 800 million or better worldwide.

Disney is back with its dubious claims about the “all-time greatest” overkill, for a company that dominates so clearly. “Frozen II” outperforms its predecessor in contrast to the recent “Star Wars” and “Jumanji” efforts. That is $ 450 million domestically and $ 1.325 billion worldwide.

They claim that it is the greatest animated film ever. Apart from the fact that her own remake of “The Lion King” is an animated film (her definition is not really accepted), she also denies the fact that ticket prices are now higher than for several Disney animation classics from “Snow White and the Seven” Dwarves ”to 1994“ The Lion King ”. This film and several other titles all sold more tickets.

The Blue Sky animation entry “Spies in Disguise” lagged behind Disney’s three other entries at $ 46.7 million. “Ferdinand”, released in the United States in 2017, had earnings of $ 84 million, a total of $ 296 million. If enough foreign players are open to assess their attractiveness (including a weak opening in China), it could be difficult to reach half of that amount.

Lions gate

Two games of chance that worked very well next. “Knives Out” had the best hold in the top 10 with a minus of 11% in the sixth week. That’s $ 130 million after adding another $ 9 million. The planned domestic reach is now somewhere between $ 150 million and $ 175 million. This makes it the sleeper hit of 2019 and would make it the second largest original title of the year (after “We” and before “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

A smaller number, but just as unexpected, is the staying power of Safdie Bros. “Uncut Gems”. Despite the anecdotal reports of strikes, poor cinemascore, and mixed social media responses, this should be $ 50 million. This would make the A24 the greatest hit of all time, even more impressive for its quick and daring expansion that defied normal logic.

“Bombshell” remains a little behind with a minus of 15%, but is increased a little by additional cinemas. The possibility of Oscar nouns means that it remains a viable title, but it may have seen a stronger performance at a less competitive time.

“Cats” would never have been better placed. With a drop of 46% ($ 21 million), most screens will be lost on Friday when, among other things, the studio’s own “1917” expands nationally. The film had a stunning second weekend, which is estimated to have risen slightly from its first weekend at $ 590,000 in 11 theaters. Further details and other limited / award-oriented titles can be found in our technical report.

The top ten

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) week 3; Last weekend: # 1

$ 33,739,000 (-53%) at 4,406 theaters (no change); PTA (per theater average): $ 7,658; Accumulated: USD 450,796,000

2. Jumanji: The next level (Sony) week 4; Last weekend: # 2

$ 26,500,000 (-25%) in 4,134 theaters (-93); PTA: $ 6,410; Accumulated: $ 236,206,000

3. Little women (Sony) week 2; Last weekend: # 4

$ 13,575,000 (-19%) at 3,308 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 4,104; Accumulated: $ 60,023,000

4. The grudge (Sony) NEW – Cinemascore: F; Metacritical: 37; Estimated budget: $ 10 million

$ 11,300,000 in 2,642 cinemas; PTA: $ 4,277; Accumulated: $ 11,300,000

5. Frozen II (Disney) week 7; Last weekend: # 3

$ 11,291,000 (-33%) in 3,175 theaters (-90); PTA: $ 3,175; Accumulated: $ 449,876,000

6. Disguised spies (20th Century Fox) Week 2; Last weekend: # 5

$ 10,084,000 (-24%) in 3,502 cinemas (no change); PTA: $ 2,879; Accumulated: $ 46,730,000

7. Knife out (Lionsgate) week 6; Last weekend: # 6

$ 9,025,000 (-9%) at 2,142 theaters (+120); PTA: $ 4,213; Accumulated: $ 130,257,000

8. Uncut gemstones (A24) week 4; Last weekend: # 7

$ 7,820,000 (-18%) in 2,686 theaters (+338); PTA: $ 2,911; Accumulated: $ 37,825,000

9th bomb (Lionsngate) week 4; Last weekend: # 9

$ 4,075,000 (-15%) in 1,721 theaters (+241); PTA: $ 2,368; Accumulated: $ 24,569,000

10.Cats (Universal) week 3; Last weekend: # 8

$ 2,600,000 (-46%) in 2,902 theaters (-478); PTA: $ 896; Accumulated: $ 21,179,000

