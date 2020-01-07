advertisement

The tiny droid smith doll was a step backwards for Frank Oz and immediately became a fan favorite.

Babu Frik, the tiny, snarky droid smith who is happy to erase C-3PO’s memories in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has become an instant fan favorite. One wonders how long it will take for Disney + to produce its own standalone series. “Babu is our Yoda,” said Neal Scanlan, the effects effects supervisor who monitored the 9-inch stick manikin in the spirit of “Star Wars” as a retro tactile figure.

“Frank Oz and The Muppets used to be very common, and it’s a piece of theater,” added Scanlan, who monitored over 500 practical creatures in “Skywalker”, including a fully functional animatronic mask for Maz Kanata (formerly CG), in real time driven by Lupita Nyong’o in a cap suit. That’s because the hands-on version was better suited to interact with General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher), who used leftover footage from “The Force Awakens” and digitally replaced everything except Fischer’s face. (The same method was used for a short flashback sequence with leftover footage of a young fisherman as Princess Leia.)

“Star Wars demands more than ever that we as artists for visual effects, as practical artists, give the audience certain moments that (they can) remain true to their hearts. You are happy about this achievement. We didn’t want Babu to be hyper-realistic, we wanted him to stay in that genre and entertain people and allow them to relax for a moment from the story and in a way to get involved with C- in this terrible moment. 3PO. And it has that Star Wars humor about where he enjoys doing it. “

The other joy about Babu was that he was not only voiced by the quirky Shirley Henderson (“Harry Potters” Moaning Myrtle), but that she also operated the puppet alongside the four puppeteers in blue suits holding the poles behind them. “She came and rehearsed with us and learned how to use the controls,” said Scanlan. So she sits there next to J.J., speaks and plays Babus mouth. It allowed the performance to be spontaneous, real at the moment, and completely live. It goes back to the simplicity of Punch and Judy from childhood. But we continue to develop it in line with the “Star Wars” tradition. “

On the digital side, Industrial Light & Magic wrote a new pipeline to create more photo-realistic environments. “For me, Star Wars DNA is real places and real things, and everything is within reach,” said Roger Guyett, VFX supervisor. “But you are more cautious in your (photographic) approach, so it looks like you are really there (filming in Jordan). But how much something has increased when I drive through the desert with a speeder he looks authentic to recreate the backgrounds, especially with the way JJ likes to move the camera freely. “

The new pipeline enabled ILM to search the desert and recreate a version of it so that art can be guided more freely and convincingly. This also meant that lighting and shading looked more uniform and could be shared more easily by several departments.

In addition, ILM has redesigned its water solver to improve the physicality of water and meet the demands of the battle between Daisy Ridleys Rey and Adam Drivers Ren during a raging storm next to the ruins of the Death Star. “The approach we took was that water is a character in the film,” added Guyett. “So during the fight sequence we made a water blocking pass that J.J. the position of the waves, and he had to afford that before we could finish the rest of this very detailed work. “

The Battle of Exegol required a lot of animation and simulation to capture more than 1,000 star destroyers and 16,000 galaxy ships in combat. The inspiration came from Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk”, in which thousands of galaxy ships were used to rescue the rebellion. “JJ I was convinced that there were a lot of little guys against the big guy, the weight of these smaller ships that could accommodate the Sith fleet,” said Guyett a whole system where you could choreograph background actions. “

“They didn’t want it to look like a massive military (fleet) … and they weren’t necessarily normal battleships – they were just everyday” Star Wars “ships,” added VFX supervisor Patrick Tubach. “We had a system that allowed us to vary the geometry on the ships. We had a basic design and then modular parts that we could assign to different parts for cool variations. And we also had a procedural color system with (a series of) color variations. “

Another way to keep the “Star Wars” tradition alive in the “Skywalker” final with innovative technology.

