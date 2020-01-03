advertisement

Whether J.J. Abrams and his “Star Wars” crew will ever reveal how Palpatine has survived after “Return of the Jedi” remains to be seen.

The return of Emperor Palpatine in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was polarized by fans and film critics. Anyone wondering how the evil Sith Lord stayed alive after being apparently killed by Darth Vader in “Return of the Jedi” in 1983 doesn’t get any answers in “Rise of Skywalker”. The film begins and is openly received by almost everyone in the galaxy. This palpatine is back. The first crawl is: “The dead speak! The galaxy has heard a mysterious mission, a threat of revenge in the dark voice of the late Emperor Palpatine. “That’s about as much as J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio’s script” Rise of Skywalker “gives fans the opportunity to explain the return of the Sith Lord.

In a new interview with HuffPost, Maryann Brandon, editor of “Rise of Skywalker”, confirmed that the explanation of how Palpatine survived and / or was brought back to life after “Return of the Jedi” was deleted from the theatrical version of “Skywalker” has been. “[There was originally] a little more information about what kept [Palpatine] alive,” Brandon said, “[but] it didn’t seem to be an issue.” While it is a little comforting to know that there is an actual answer behind Palpatine, it remains to be seen whether Abrams, Terrio, or Brandon will ever reveal the truth.

“It was a delicate balance and there was a lot going back and forth about how much we wanted to reveal,” Brandon said of Palpatin’s return. “Some scenes have changed a lot, the way we wanted to present it to the audience. In the end, we showed a lot less of it than we started. “

Brandon added: “The film contained so much information and characters that we wanted to focus on the audience. I think we felt we didn’t want to overload the film with things you didn’t need to know. “

Many “Star Wars” fans may disagree with Brandon, saying that the reason for Palpatin’s return was something that had to be known for “The Rise of Skywalker” to work. Visit HuffPost’s website to learn more from Brandon about the film’s most polarizing plot points.

