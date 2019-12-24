advertisement

J.J. Abrams relied on footage of the late Carrie Fisher from “The Force Awakens” to record General Leia in “The Rise of Skywalker”.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Lucasfilm Ltd.

advertisement

One of the key themes surrounding “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” before its release was the role that Carrie Fischer’s General Leia would play in the narrative. Fisher passed away before the latest Star Wars film began to be produced and Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams has reused unused footage of the actress from “The Force Awakens” to ensure that Leia would play a role in “Skywalker”. Fans now know that Leia appears briefly but significantly in the new “Star Wars” film, and Rey is training as a Jedi. Force at a critical moment to distance Son Kylo Ren from the dark side. However, the Leia footage shown in Skywalker is not all of the unused Fisher footage available.

“There is [more] stuff out there,” said Chris Terrio, co-author of “Rise of Skywalker,” recently to The Wrap about the unused Leia footage. “It may be because of deleted scenes or something, but there are things that didn’t quite make it, in fact one or two scenes that I really liked didn’t make it, but to keep the film going hold, I totally understand the reasons why these things were cut. But there are surely other looks at Carrie that didn’t make it. “

connected

connected

Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher announced in November that Abrams had approximately eight minutes of unused Leia footage from The Force Awakens for The Rise of Skywalker. Given that Leia can be seen in the film for well under eight minutes, it makes sense to see more unused Fisher footage. Terrio said the Leia footage that made it into the “Skywalker” theatrical cut was all from Fisher and there was no post-production to tinker with Fisher’s performance.

“Every time you see her speaking, Carrie is really speaking,” Terrio told The Wrap. “We didn’t use camera lines that she didn’t say. It was important to us that every time Leia said a line, it was really a line that Carrie said and the way we did the scene they created around, their acting intent was relatively intact. “

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters across the country.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement