(If you haven’t seen Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker yet, this article may not be for you. Basically, it’s just a list of spoilers. You have been warned.)

Judging from the discourse on “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, it may be best that the “Star Wars” films take a few years off – because it will take a while to unpack this film. It’s just so much, and even those of us who spend their lives thinking about these films to make a living and still discovering new crazy things every day. We’re going to have to spend a lot of time understanding this.

To celebrate this moment in the history of pop culture, let’s take a look at 21 things from “The Rise of Skywalker” that made us absolutely crazy.

1. A thousand death stars

It became known late in the film that this massive fleet of star destroyers that Emperor Palpatine had pulled out of the ice on Exegol at the beginning of the film was equipped with Death Star lasers. The revelation is made when one of them blows up a planet for no particular reason. The resistance fighters huddle together briefly and decide that probably all of these ships can do this. That seems like an illogical conclusion because it would mean that the bad guys have a whole fleet of death stars, which is simply the most ridiculous thing that ever happened in a “Star Wars” film. However, since the topic is never mentioned again, we are not sure what other result we could come to.

2. The rebel fleet out of nowhere

To challenge all of these death stars, the resistance launched an attack on Exegol with just one Corellian Corvette and like a single fighter squadron and a carrier ship full of troops. Luckily, Lando flew through the galaxy for a few hours, casually assembling the largest fleet we’ve ever seen in one of these films. It is absolutely crazy. Lando hadn’t been gone that long.

3. The emperor returns before the film begins

There are a lot of creative decisions about this film that I can’t understand, and the most confusing is the decision to let Kaiser Palpatine return to the galactic stage between the films. How do you bring back a dead character and don’t even let us see characters that respond to this revelation when it happens? This really makes me angry. If you want to put an entire trilogy of stories in one film, you still have to start at the beginning.

4. Rey is the Emperor’s granddaughter

The high point of the “Skywalker Saga” were two Palpatine family members who fought against each other. Incredible.

5. Luke and Leia knew all about Rey’s ancestry

This is just a confusing part. When did you learn this important fact? Why had they never done anything with this important information? There are a lot of strange consequences for their possession of this knowledge, and “The Rise of Skywalker” has no interest in exploring one of them.

6. Leia died for no reason

They decided to kill Leia in the strangest and most reserved way: by calling through the Force. It took Luke to physically project himself through the galaxy and wage a lightsaber fight before the effort killed him. How weak should we think Leia is?

7. The Knights of Ren

Late in the film, Ben Solo / Kylo Ren is forced to fight his former brothers, the Knights of Ren, to earn his salvation. It’s a powerful scene, the culmination of a character arc that spans three films … we would say if the knights had a role before “The Rise of Skywalker”. You are less than 5 minutes in this trilogy. none of them speak or have a personality and they don’t even use lightsabers. They basically existed just so we knew the origin of Kylo Ren’s stupid surname, and when we finally saw them up close, it turned out that they dressed like the cheesiest Nu Metal band from 1996. PASSPORT.

8. The resurrection

So Rey kills Palpatine and then dies. Kylo Ren climbs out of the hole he fell into and uses the Force to revive her body. You can now simply resurrect people! OKAY!

9. The kiss

So Rey is alive again and the first thing she does is with Kylo Ren. They had no idea about romantic chemistry in these films, but some “Star Wars” nerds delivered them, so I think they had to do it.

10. Death

Immediately after this kiss, Ben turns and dies, apparently after giving Rey all of his life force to bring her back to life in the film’s most dramatic and emotional scene. At that very moment of our performance, the entire theater burst into hysterical laughter. Oops.

11. Power can literally do anything

All wounds are now trivial as Force users can heal them easily. If they are late and the person has died, they can simply bring them back from the dead. Do you have to send a package? Just use the power to teleport it! Do you want to have a lightsaber duel with someone a hundred miles away? The power has online multiplayer. Rey is now just a god, the most powerful being who has ever lived. But Leia died of screaming.

12. Chewie died, but he didn’t

This whole sequence is strange. Chewie is captured by the First Order when he is approximately 30 meters from the other heroes. Then Rey accidentally blows up the ship on which they took him. However, Chewie was actually on a different but identical ship because “The Rise of Skywalker” wanted to pull out a stupidly manipulative misdirection.

13. C-3PO cleared his memory but then got it back

So our heroes have to read something in the Sith language that 3PO can read. Unfortunately, his programming forbids translation. (Who did that? No matter. It’s just that.) This forces them to restart 3PO to overwrite this programming. This clears his memory and effectively kills him, as is known. It sounds sad and 3PO even gets an emotional farewell to it. Then the film takes a film length of JK, because from there it is not only played to laugh, in the end 3PO saves its memories thanks to a backup on the hard disk of R2D2.

14. Poe now has Han Solo’s backstory

One of the 57 new planets we visit in “The Rise of Skywalker” is Kijimi, where we meet Poe’s ex-girlfriend, who reveals that Poe was a spice runner before becoming a resistance fighter. Because for some reason they needed a new Han, I think.

15. General Hux

Hux speaks of criminally underdeveloped characters and is a mole in the First Order who, according to his Starkiller-based Reichstag speech, passes on information to the Resistance, uh rebellion, two films because he hates Kylo Ren more than he loves the First Order. And then, literally, in the next scene after we found out, he was killed by his commanding officer, who announced that “we had found the mole”. Hux joins Boba Fett and Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Evil Pantheon, the death of which is as pointless as it turned out that the characters were themselves. At least he has more lines than Rose Tico.

16. The army ordered these stormtroopers to rebel

Finn meets a woman named Jannah, who was also a former first-order assault force that was stolen from her parents as a child and then rebelled as an adult. And they have this funny moment when they talk about how they decided to rebel because they had the strange feeling that they should. And they decide that feeling was the power. Not her conscience. Or to blame for helping a fascist government. They would have liked to have committed a state-sponsored murder if the force hadn’t kicked them off, I think.

17. Ghost Luke

So Luke died and a ghost. Nevertheless, he can pick up physical objects with his non-physical hand. And he can use the power to lift his X-Wing out of the ocean. Sounds like dead everything is upside down.

18. Pretend Rose isn’t a main character

Congratulations on racist, sexist harassment: your complaints have been heard.

Maz Mazata

They made amazing Lupita Nyong’o play perhaps the most senseless character in this whole trilogy. The only thing she has to consider in this film is to give Chewbacca a medal in an extremely annoying fan service.

20. Chewbacca receives a medal

I’m not sure how Maz Chewie should give a medal for no reason to make up for his failure in the original “Star Wars” film. This piece feels so shameless.

21. The resistance didn’t really win the war

In the final battle of “The Rise of Skywalker”, the resistance managed to take down Emperor Palpatine’s fleet and a first-order star destroyer. That said, the rest of the First Order military is still out there. And the First Order military appears to be large enough to conquer the entire galaxy in just a few days. Which means that resistance to the fleet of coincidences they’ve put together in this film still has a long way to go to free the galaxy. So I’m saying that the whole war is in the epilogue of “The Rise of Skywalker”, in which random star destroyers are blown up. Yikes.

15 Best Stories Ever Told In The Star Wars Universe (Photos)

With 40 years of experience in films, TV shows, comics, video games, novels and reference books, you will hardly have enough stories to read about the “Star Wars” universe in the past and present. It’s a big universe out there, and every story it tells is connected to everyone else. Big stories are told as many different small and small stories as parts of a larger picture. These are the best pieces, big or small, in the history of the “Star Wars” universe.

15. Admiral Daala’s Rise in the Jedi Academy Trilogy After “Return of the Jedi” in the version of “Star Wars” continuity, before Disney bought Lucasfilm, the empire fell into a group of splinter governments, led by self-proclaimed rulers who had invented new titles like “High Admiral”. or “warlord” while maintaining imperial legitimacy. Daala (a woman!) Decided to bring it back together and finally could – at least for a short time -. Her brilliant machinations were a damn convincing story and one of the only good contributions by the author Kevin J Anderson to “Star Wars”.

14. The crisis of the black fleet This does not apply to the “Black Fleet Crisis Trilogy” as a whole, since two of the three main narrative sheets in these books have nothing to do with the event in “Star Wars” known as “Black Fleet Crisis”. The Crisis is great because it’s a cool scifi story that checks lots of boxes at the same time. In particular: unrecognizable alien power that you have never heard of, strange galactic political intrigues with many setbacks by alien power and a great mystery of how these aliens came to power in the first place. It’s a really interesting scenario.

13. Darth Vader’s secret apprentice The “Star Wars” universe is full of stories about good trainees who go bad and devastate the good, but we have rarely found the opposite. That made “The Force Unleashed” a really new experience. You play as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice in the years between the original and the prequel trilogy. You are a Dark Side Force user and Imperial soldier who becomes villainous in a really epic way.

12. “X-Wing Alliance” You are ace and work for your family shipping company. You fly a freighter that does pretty boring things until your father’s sympathy for the Rebel Alliance comes back to bite the whole family. You know how to do it: the empire brings the hammer down, you join the rebellion as a fighter pilot. But maybe the whole family isn’t there when they face the empire. This is the only “Star Wars” space combat simulator that will tell you a personal story, and it turned out to be a great idea.

11. Admiral Thrawn Not specifically thought of Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn Trilogy, but the story of Thrawn’s life as a whole and its lasting legacy in the expanded universe. This guy was so awesome that even a decade after his death, the plans he’d drawn up threatened to break up the young New Republic. His fingerprints are everywhere.

10. The Battle of Borleaias Late in the “New Jedi Order”, the famous rebel hero Wedge Antilles is accused of having kept the planet Borleias away from Yuuzhan Vong. Wedge, who is beside himself, pulls a lot of bells and whistles out of his butt – and this pair of books, written by the late fan favorite Aaron Allston, is full of great and funny dialogues, as you can only imagine from other “Star Wars” authors to get.

9. Wedge and his friends go to Adumar When the war against the empire comes to an end, the rebel heroes Wedge Antilles and Tycho, Hobbie and Janso are sent as diplomats to a newly discovered planet that is home to many people who do not care about fighter pilots. If that sounds like a sitcom scenario, it’s because it is basically that way. And it’s great, continuously funny and very cumbersome – a great little side story that’s as funny as it gets in this universe.

8th Wraith Squadron The story of the Wraiths, told in three books, is unique in many ways among the “Star Wars” stories. It is followed by the famous rebel pilot Wedge Antilles, who assembles a hybrid squadron of star fighters and foot soldiers with emotionally unstable washouts. The idea is that if such a group has some room for maneuver, it could approach apparently normal war scenarios in a truly unpredictable way, and that’s exactly what is happening. It is the most human of all “Star Wars” stories, full of truth.

7. The story of the imperial agent in “The Old Republic” Many of the most interesting “Star Wars” stories are about characters who can’t use the Force, and this is one of them. You play as a spy for the Sith Empire (thousands of years before the movies) and you do great war espionage. And you get into a galactic conspiracy to destroy both the Republic and the Empire – from a secret society tired of using factions with violence that trigger all these cross-galaxy wars. It is an absolutely convincing catch.

6. Rise and Fall and Rise of Revan Thousands of years before the films, Revan was a Jedi who led the Republic’s military against invading Mandalorians – just to turn to the dark side and wage his own war against the Republic before turning away from the dark and defeating his own armies , This is the very short, very incomplete version. Revan’s story is thoroughly intriguing, spanning hundreds of years in two video games (“Knights of the Old Republic”) and a stack of books and comics.

5. The Raid on the Jabba Palace in “The Return of the Jedi” Over the past few years, it has turned out that a lot of people have never really understood what Luke, Leia, Lando and Chewie did during the first part of “Return of the Jedi” – and now we have all these considerations about how it was ruthless and arbitrary. But no, this shit was a flawless robbery. They had a plan and they implemented it flawlessly and in style.

4. The dark wars This story was told in the video game “Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords” – a former Jedi who has been banished from the order returns to the familiar room, around the Jedi who have disappeared from civilization and a couple more mysterious Find Sith Lords wreak havoc. It’s a rare “Star Wars” Noir story and pretty doozy.

3. “Traitor” In the 1990s, the Star Wars expansion universe became truly moral and stuffy, and “Traitor” was a complete refutation of this approach. It is the darkest “Star Wars” story ever written, but ultimately it serves a positive agenda: one that claims that the Force may not be black and white and that the Jedi do not have to stand around to find out about the moral Effects of wondering everything they do. It was a really great change for EU storytelling, and it’s nice that “The Last Jedi” could have a similar patch.

2. “Star Wars” The one who started it all is a silly, not very well thought out film, but it’s damn tight and covers everything it needs. It builds up a completely new universe so casually that it feels from the start that this is a real, lived place. Everything you need to know is right there.

1. “The Empire Strikes Back” The lesson J.J. Abrams and his friends should have learned from The Empire Strikes Back, which is widely regarded as the best Star Wars film, that you don’t make a Star Wars film that lasts by mimicking earlier ones – that did you go to a new place. “Empire” acts as the total opposite of the first film, so it’s a perfect sequel.

There are more “Star Wars” stories than you can imagine, even if you think you can imagine a lot. These are the best

