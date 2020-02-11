advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson and Kelly Marie Tran Responded to the Final Episode of the Disney Sequel Trilogy, J.J. Abram’s “The Rise of Skywalker” at the Oscars.

Johnson spoke to MTV News on the red carpet, detailing his thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker.

@ joshuahorowitz caught up with @rianjohnson on the #Oscars red carpet to talk about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Johnson said, “I had a great time, man. Made me so proud and saw the heart and soul that J.J. insert. And seeing my friends who were in the movie brought the whole thing to a close. Yes, it was a very special experience for me as a Star Wars fan. “

Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, also revealed her thoughts on the film.

On the red carpet of #Oscars, @joshuahorowitz learned about the reactions of fans to their role in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" star Kelly Marie Tran

Tran explained:

“The last Jedi was my first film, you know? So, I think I’m finally beginning to understand that so many people are working on doing something out of love when they’re in something of that caliber. And no matter what you do, there will always be people who are not happy with it. “

She continued, “But I think the best lesson I learned is to have fun and be present at the moment. I’m really grateful that I was allowed to be part of it.”

When asked if she was happy with the outcome of her role, Tran replied, “I mean, I think I’m really just amazed at how J.J. could somehow sum up all of these incredible stories. There were so many characters.”

Tran concluded, “You know, at the end of the day, I had to be part of something bigger than me, and that’s really something special.”

What do you think of Rian Johnson and Kelly Marie Tran’s comments on The Rise of Skywalker?

