Although many people criticize Facebook for various reasons, the simple reality is that most people do not want to delete their Facebook accounts. The allure of the social network is just too big.

That said, there is a celebrity who not only talks but also walks. Amid a sea of ​​celebrities who often pay nothing but lip service for issues they care about, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill really went one step further and removed his Facebook account due to the company’s position on political ads.

If you remember, Facebook recently said that it will not proactively restrict misleading political advertisements or even check advertisements that may well contain false information. From Facebook’s point of view, it does not believe that it should be the referee of truth in the political realm.

Facebook notes that his decision is “based on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who want to lead them, warts and so on, and that what they say must be publicly investigated and discussed”.

The attitude of the company predictably did not induce a lack of indignation, given that many people blame Facebook for the unexpected increase in power by Donald Trump.

So in a kind of symbolic gesture, Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, decided to delete his Facebook account. In a tweet decorated with the hashtag PatriotismOverProfits, Hamill said, “So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values ​​value more profit than truthfulness, I have decided to delete my @ Facebook account. I know this is a big” Who Cares? ” world, but I sleep better at night. “

Will Hamill’s movement cause a wave of users to delete their accounts? Unlikely.

Despite some concerns about the way Facebook handles private user data, not to mention the inconsistent attitude when it comes to announcing misleading news stories, social networking giant has done nothing but thrive in recent years. Turnover continues to rise with every passing year and the company’s share price reached a record high earlier this week. Simply put, the company has managed to ward off a number of controversies with ease.

As a final point regarding Facebook’s position on political ads, the company will at least offer users the ability to see fewer political ads if they so wish.

