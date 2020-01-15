advertisement

Despite a number of mixed reviews, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker appears to have reached $ 1 billion at the box office worldwide.

The film is Disney’s seventh film in 2019, topping the benchmark and reportedly bringing in $ 481.3 million domestically and $ 519.7 million abroad since its release last month.

Other films that crossed her benchmark last year were Captain Marvel, Aladdin, The Lion King, Avengers: End Game, Froze II, and Toy Story 4.

Her previous record of billions of films in one year was in 2016 when four of her films hit the benchmark.

With that in mind, it’s safe to say that they don’t have to sweat over the $ 5 million they spent on the baby Yoda doll for The Mandalorian, which was a huge success for Disney in 2019 as well.

Unlike the other films that Disney released last year, Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had pretty mixed reviews, and fans were disappointed with it.

Rotten tomatoes gave the film a disappointing 53%, while IMBd were a bit more generous at 6.9 / 10.

A disappointed viewer described the ninth film in the Skywalker saga as “not inspired and meaningless”. Ouch.

Messy conclusion. It feels like a remake of Return of the Jedi. Safe filmmaking without risk. The first hour is exhausting, it is really exhausting to persevere.

We assume that a villain was alive all the time without explanation. Things are ramping up towards the end, but Abrams and Disney really nailed the coffin here. Unimaginative and meaningless film, and it’s a shame.

The storyline is boring and a springboard for the fanboy groups that call The Last Jedi chaos. This is a real mess.

On the other hand, another reviewer was much more complementary to the film.

JJ Abrams solidified as a fantastic choice for Star Wars with Force Awakens. With The Rise of Skywalker, he throws it completely out of the park. Spectacular, stunning, pulsating and tearful; Rise of Skywalker is everything I love about Star Wars.

Whether you loved or hated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it made a hell of a lot of money. just like the Disney franchise in general.

According to CNBC, Disney had $ 11.1 billion in global cinema ticket sales in 2019. In addition to 21st Century Fox titles, it grossed over $ 13.1 billion.

Some may not want to thank Disney for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but there is one thing we should definitely thank them for … Baby Yoda.

