Student Riley Howell, who was killed protecting a classmate from a shooter, was honored as a Star Wars Jedi Master.

Howell was hailed as a hero by the police after saving the lives of his classmates when a shooter was fired in a classroom at the University of North Carolina in April. He and another student tackled the shooter.

The Army ROTC cadet – and a huge Star Wars fan – will be remembered for his bravery when honored as a Jedi by the production company behind the popular film franchise.

Lucasfilm has announced that the 21-year-old will take over the coat of Jedi master “Ri-Lee” in the recently published picture dictionary “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

media_cameraHero student Riley Howell was recalled by fellow students during the commemorations on the University of North Carolina campus in the days after his death. Image: AP

The news was recently celebrated by Howell’s six-year-old friend Lauren Westmoreland, who marked the auspicious event with a video that she posted on the TikTok social media platform.

She wrote: “So many incredible gestures have been made in his honor, but Riley is the biggest Star Wars fan I’ve ever known since he was little !!!!!”

Westmoreland said when they received a letter from Lucasfilm about Howell’s new status, “it seemed too good to be true” – until they called him “Ri-Lee Howell,” a Jedi master and historian of the Jedi order. in the list saw the Star Wars reference book.

media_cameraLauren Westmoreland, Riley Howell’s six-year-old friend, said the Star Wars honor seemed almost too good to be true. Image: AP

The letter shown in the video says, “Everyone here at Lucasfilm wants to express our deepest condolences to Howell’s loved ones,” and said, “His courage and selflessness reveal the Jedi in all of us.”

The company says it has reinvented its name “as a character in the” Star Wars “galaxy.” “

“Thank you for making my love the best Christmas present this year and forever making it part of the Star Wars universe,” Westmoreland wrote.

The book “The Rise of Skywalker” – “The Visual Dictionary” was published for the release of the Star Wars film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

