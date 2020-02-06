advertisement

Star Wars fans petitioned Disney to continue the Battlefront II story with Iden and Del.

The petition specifically calls for a series of comics to follow Iden after the events of the Battle of Jakku.

The petition was created by Mason Carr at Change.org and is directed to the Walt Disney Company, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Electronic Arts.

The petition begins:

“After the end of the main Star Wars Battlefront II campaign story and resurrection campaign, I wondered what happened to Iden between Jakku’s After the Battle and The Force Awakens, and when Zay was born.”

It goes on:

“With this petition, Marvel Comics would like to create a comic series about Iden Versio and Del Meeko that focuses on their story between Battle of Jakku and The Force Awakens. I bet there might be Star Wars & Iden fans wondering what happened after Battle Of Jakku and before Episode VII. “

Carr then encourages other Star Wars fans to sign the petition:

“If you want to know what happened, you can sign this petition. This could reveal the birth of Zay, the year she was born and where she was born, how Del was missing shortly before the end of the main Battlefront II campaign, etc., and could also learn more about Shriv. And maybe fans could use a great story writer to enjoy it too. If you want Iden’s story to expand, consider signing. Especially if you are a Star Wars fan. “

The main campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II followed Iden Versio, the commander of an imperial elite unit called Inferno Squad. Shortly after the players were introduced to Versio, the Battle of Endor Endor takes place and the Emperor is believed to be killed. However, he issues a final order to begin the operation: Cinder.

Operation: Cinder Versio and her inferno squad are dispatched to Fondor to acquire satellites. After securing the satellites, Versio discovers that Operation: Cinder will target their home planet Vardos, and has been ordered to purge it to send a message about the strength of the empire.

Versio is sent to the planet to free the Gleb Protectorate and him alone. However, she defies the instructions and begins to rescue refugees. She and Del, who are part of the inferno squad, then send an emergency signal to the rebel alliance and give them information about Operation: Ash. Versio and Del have the choice of either fleeing or helping the Rebel Alliance against Operation: Ashes. The two support the alliance and take part in the fight in Naboo, the next target of Operation: Cinder.

After the battle on Naboo, Versio and Del restore the inferno force as part of the rebel alliance. They finally decide to track down Versio’s father, the Imperial who is responsible for Operation: Cinder. She discovers that he is from Bespin and severely paralyzes the Imperial forces by destroying a number of Star Destroyers even though her father has escaped.

They would then also participate in the Battle of Sullust and Jakku. Versio tracks down her father in the sky above Jakku and tries to get him to flee from his burning star destroyer. He declines, but Versio takes an escape pod and ends up in the desert, where Del discovers it.

After the Battle of Jakku, there is a 30-year leap in which Kylo captures and interrogates Ren Del, revealing that the card for Luke Skywalker is with Lor San Tekka. Del is then executed by former Imperial officer Agent Gideon Hask, who had joined the First Order.

During this 30-year period, Versio also had a daughter named Zay. In those 30 years, Mason Carr and a number of other Star Wars fans want more stories.

The petition has currently been signed by 636 people.

Are you planning to sign the petition? Want to see more stories about Versio and Del after the Battle of Jakku and before the events of The Force Awakens?

