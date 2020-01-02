advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars Story director, Ron Howard, ushered in the New Year by revealing what many in the entertainment industry think about President Donald Trump.

Howard turned to Twitter to answer a question why Hollywood and Democrats treat Trump only with negativity – a serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego lunatic who cares only about his fame and bank account and harasses the United States. “

In the entertainment industry, many who have known / worked Trump think that while his reality show was fun and long, he is a selfish, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone other than his fame & Bank account & encumber the USA https://t.co/Ep8ggvquMY

– Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020

After this tweet, Howard would respond to a number of people.

In an answer, Howard believes that no one in the entertainment industry should be elected president without first being elected to another office.

They are not elected servants or lead the free world. In my opinion, neither of us should be without having previously been elected and working in that position, since #PresidentReagan had 8 years of experience before becoming #POTUS. Like him or not, he was experienced at https://t.co/ZXRAP7pDXe

– Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020

He would also state that he would not endorse or vote for Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Bryan Singer, or Roman Polanski.

When they run for public office, they should be questioned and scrutinized to a high degree, and held accountable for their behavior and representation to the world. I would not vote for or vote for any of the people you listed. https://t.co/vvoOGexcf0

– Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020

Howard also stated that although he found the term “flattering” he would not run for office. He wants “qualified and committed elected leaders”.

This is very flattering, but I assure you that I am not qualified. We need qualified and committed elected leaders. https://t.co/atiZvtOZhI

– Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 2, 2020

Howard would continue to deal with people on Twitter. When asked if anyone should trust the entertainment industry, he gave Roman Polanski a standing ovation and knew about Harvey Weinstein Refine your own point of view. “

No, but it’s constructive to hear and weigh different opinions as you expand your knowledge and refine your own perspective. https://t.co/qXBrYfjWKd

– Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 2, 2020

He also revealed that the first vote he ever made was for Richard Nixon in 1972.

The first vote I ever gave was for #Nixon in ’72 https://t.co/P3Hz4kgvFz

– Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 2, 2020

Ron Howard is no stranger to using his platform to become political. In October 2018, he requested that Donald Trump and his taxes be investigated by a law enforcement agency.

What do you think of Howard’s comments?

