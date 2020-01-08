advertisement

Star Trek star George Takei is the latest big name added to the lineup for the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek television series and six Star Trek movies, will join a guest list that includes Brendan Fraser and a reunion of Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd , and Dominic Monaghan.

Recently, Takei has brought his experience to a Japanese-American internment camp in WWII to Broadway in Allegheny and a graphic novel titled They They Said Us Enemy.

Attendees at the Expo will be able to purchase photo signing and autograph sessions or view it on a spotlight panel.

Other guests announced for the Exhibition, which runs April 23-26 at Stampede Park, include Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian), Justin Briner (My Hero Academia), Chris Sabat (Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia) and Jim Lee (DC Entertainment).

Early bird admission prices ($ 10- $ 45 per day; $ 95- $ 125 for all four days) are available until January 15 at calgaryexpo.com.

