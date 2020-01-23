advertisement

Here are JOE’s thoughts on the first three episodes of the new series.

It’s been 18 years since Captain Picard and his crew had their last big screen adventure, in the critically damned Star Trek: Nemesis.

Since then, the world has evolved, both in terms of Star Trek – we had these new films that have rewritten the entire history of the series – and in terms of the real world.

So now we have a retired Picard and with that Patrick Stewart returns to a popular fictional father figure (see also: Logan), a changed man in a changed world.

We note that Picard was part of an operation to save the Romulans’ home planet, hoping to save billions from an upcoming black hole, an event that occurred in the recently restarted Star Trek timeline. This humanitarian mission (still called humanitarian when no people are involved? Discuss.) However, was ended when a group of androids working on Mars attacked the people there, resulting in many deaths that Ranks were much closer to home and the Federation.

It is years after these events that we meet with Picard, the current owner of a winery in France, who, however, with the arrival of Dhaj (newcomer Isa Briones), a complete stranger who has some hidden connections to Picard and Dhaj, his past becomes active again.

This sets the gears in motion of various but interconnected puzzles, including Dhaj’s hidden past, which prompted the androids to attack the Mars base and what the Romulans have done so far.

In the first three episodes, Star Trek: Picard worked out the new order of things well, and Stewart gave the character the much-needed shade. It helps that it is added by some episode authors and series producers who clearly have a lot of love for the Star Trek lore, and they mostly mix the new mythology with some bombast on a large budget.

It doesn’t always land perfectly, as a very Bourne Identity-like subplot is just an excuse for increasing the rate of action, and while the Blade Runner’y Android uprising is clearly one of the fascinating highlights that the lack of answers or research is increasing This issue has begun to keep the riddle alive longer than common sense allows.

After those first few hours, the show is definitely an invitation for new and old fans, and if the overarching actions can keep the interest going without releasing or making no sense, there is tremendous potential for them to come closest. The Star Trek has been here of the next generation on “event television”.

Star Trek: Picard launches with Prime Video on Friday, January 24th.

