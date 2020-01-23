advertisement

Star Trek: Picard Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic from CBS All Access have been announced.

Rotten tomatoes

The latest Star Trek show with Patrick Stewart currently has a tomatometer score of 88% of critics. The average rating is 7.45 out of 10 out of 25 reviews. There are 22 new reviews and 3 bad reviews.

The top critic score is 83% with an average rating of 7.17 out of 10. Out of 12 reviews, 10 are fresh and 2 are lazy.

This is what the critics say:

Ben Travers of IndieWire gives the show a B. He writes: “(Stewart) has the unique ability to dial into his roles without completely disappearing and carries the well-deserved investment of the audience from role to role, regardless of whether he is suffering from an uncomfortable trip to the toilet or sipping tea between the stars. “

Brian Lowry on CNN gives the show a bad mark. He writes: “The sluggish pace is gradually waning interest, at least for those who have not clung to” Next Generation “with every fold. This suggests that the prospect of coming” next generation “cameos may be the best incentive Stay on board. “

Daniel D’Addario from Variety gives the show a fresh note. He writes: “But within three hours it moves to a place that promises as much excitement and movement as there has been insight into its run-down protagonists. A show that suggests that it is worth staying on. “

Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune gives the show a fresh note. He writes that “Picard …” got off to a good start due to the three episodes made available for a pre-exam. “

Ed Power from the Daily Telegraph rates the show with 4 out of 5 possible points. He writes: “It’s a freight train performance by one of our great Shakespeare actors. There are moments when you are not sure whether you are watching Star Trek or not a high-level concept against King Lear. “

Samantha Nelson at Polygon gives the show a fresh note. She writes: “Picard dares to keep the audience from wallowing in despair or nostalgia and asks them to take action to build a world that is even better than you can imagine.”

Rotten tomato audience scores

The audience score has not yet been reached, but is currently 74% with an average rating of 4 out of 5 by 27 reviewers.

What the viewers say:

Moner A gives the show 5 stars. You write: “Great premiere can’t wait to see where it’s going.”

Dan T gives the show 5 stars. He writes: “Amazing! A great high point in the life of one of our favorite captains who keeps the essence of who he was when we last saw him 20 years ago. He is still hopeful and ready to help everyone, especially the crew he sees as a family. But also admits that the time is over, he is 94 years old and has been retired for a long time. “

Michael K gives the show 1.5 stars. He writes: “Well, it is certainly not Star Trek in any way, in any form or in any form, but as a generic, poorly written science fiction game, it has a promise. It is very slow, has too much exposure “Stewart doesn’t play Picard, more like Charles Xavier. He chews the scenery a little too much. I felt like I was watching an X-Men film of the tenth sequel. The parts without Dhaj are not bad, but the whole thing goes to the toilet down when it shows up. The Romulan domestic workers at Picard are just people with pointed ears. It’s all very chic, expensive, and admittedly looks pretty. It is far better than STD, but in no way Star Trek. The first dream sequence, in the Data wearing a First Contact uniform on board the Enterprise D is terribly wrong. You could explain it by saying that it is a dream, but it looked like a mistake made by someone b who has no idea what he is doing. “

James E gives the show 5 stars. He writes: “Great new addition to the Star Trek universe.”

Nico R gives the show half a star. He writes: “I really wanted to give it a chance. I love Star Trek, I always have … but it’s not Star Trek. This is a melodramatic dystopian soap opera named Star Trek. No disregard for Sir Patrick Stuart’s acting skills, but my love for Picard is not enough to ignore the terrible direction they are heading. Star Trek is said to be a utopian view of the future, in which we have overcome our shortcomings as a race to face new adversities that have not passed in the past. This show is an insult to everything that came before it. (Except for the discovery, which has the exact same problem) ”

Nick W gives the show 5 stars. He writes: “A great setup that actually answers more questions than I expected.”

Metakritisch

Metacritic’s Metascore is currently 77 with 9 positive reviews and 1 mixed rating.

This is what the critics say:

Robert Lloyd of the Los Angeles Times rated the show 90. He writes: “Based on the three episodes to be reviewed, it promises to be a satisfactory journey.”

Mike Hale of the New York Times gives the show an 80. He writes: “Picard, the second streaming series from” Star Trek “(after” Discovery “), is a top-notch TV experience and it feels instantly the surface, at least – as if it could be the franchise provider’s best 35mm offer. “

Mark Dawidziak of the Cleveland Plain Dealer gives the show an 80. He writes: “Although the pace is sometimes too slow and many of the story elements seem familiar (as for the doubtfully raised eyebrow that Mr. Spock used so well) It is also not difficult to come to the end of this third episode. For one thing, the series looks great. Second, you’re in good company all the way. The cast is great, starting with Stewart, the best actor who ever wore a Starfleet uniform. His aging and conflicting Picard is an endlessly fascinating revival of the character. He not only keeps you up to date, but also gets involved (to borrow the captain’s trademark). “

Rolling Stone’s Alan Spinwall gives the show an 80. He writes: “Despite the cameos and Easter eggs, Picard never feels nostalgic for his own sake. The creative team – including the Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Michael Chabon, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Kirsten Beyer – have undoubtedly worked intensively on the idea of ​​an older Picard. “

Danette Chavez at A.V. Club gives the show a 75. She writes: “Together, these stories make up one of the most thrilling episodes in the franchise and possibly one of the most powerful.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Darren Franich gives the show a 50. He writes: “Picard has a hint of eccentricity, and every science fiction show with a reputation for Miguel de Unamuno requires a quantum of hope. But at the moment this is another disappointing Star Trek. Shall we try it? My advice: move out. “

A user score was not officially announced on Metacritic. There are currently only 3 reviews with comments. All three are positive.

IMDB

In the IMDB, Star Trek: Picard currently has a weighting of 7.9 out of 10 out of 555 users. 339 users gave the show a 10. 53 gave the show a 9. 48 gave the show an 8. While 62 gave a 1 to the show.

Female viewers gave the show a higher average score, with an average of 8.8 out of 45 viewers. Males gave the show an average of 7.9 out of 341 users. Older Star Trek fans gave the show a lower average rating.

Did you watch the first episode of Star Trek: Picard? What did you think? What score would you give?

