Earthbound Jean-Luc is finally returning to the stars – where he and this show belong.

We are no longer earthbound! Well, at the end of this third episode of “Star Trek: Picard” anyway. But during much of the show, especially when Santiago Cabrera’s compelling new character was introduced to Rio, it seemed like this show was finally reaching warp speed. And in the end, when Jean-Luc pronounced his immortal slogan “Engage”, it felt like “Picard” did just that.

However, there were still a few bumps on the road.

“The End of the Beginning” opened with a retrospective 14 years earlier after the synthesizers destroyed the Utopia Planitia shipyard and set Mars on fire. Picard has a crucial meeting with a shaken Starfleet squad – apparently, for fear of their resources depleted after the attack, they were so determined to cancel the rescue fleet that they were even ready to accept Picard’s resignation instead. The devastating news of the sudden end of his Starfleet career is only slowly annoyed in Picard’s conversation with Raffi (Michelle Hurd), who was clearly a senior Starfleet officer at the time. We are still not sure what the relationship is? Was she his new XO after Riker commanded Titan at the end of Star Trek: Nemesis? The way she calls him “JL” is very familiar.

“I never thought Starfleet would indulge in intolerance and fear,” Picard says. Sigh. I wonder which institutions today suggest this. “Star Trek” has never been a film for delicacy, but this moment in 2020 doesn’t really require delicacy.

Raffi believes that this is not all Starfleet does. At first glance, she suggests a theory that is ridiculous: for some reason, the Romulan Tal’Shiar were involved in the sabotage of the rescue fleet that was supposed to save their species. Picard is rightly skeptical. Why should they possibly do something that defeats themselves?

Jump further into the present. Jean-Luc tries to recruit Raffi to find him for an outdated spaceship and a pilot who will take him where Bruce Maddox, the guy he thinks created Data’s daughter Soji, could be , (Maddox was the robotics expert who wanted to break down data in the classic “Next Gen” ep “The Measure of a Man” before becoming his friend.) Raffi is mad. Not even Jean-Luc’s anti-Starfleet screed on TV (or whatever you call the 24th-century TV version) made her happy. Out here in the American West, alone in the desert, still confronted with their addiction problems and completely forgotten by Starfleet, while at least the general public still cares about Picard’s opinion, which he likes to share while being surrounded by the luxurious world , “Oak beams and heirloom furniture” in his castle. Not mentioned here, it seems that Jean-Luc is one of the “Haves” and Raffi is one of the “Have Nots” in a Federation economy that has always done everything to save money. (She also seems to hang out right where they filmed this terrible final showdown in Star Trek: Generations, where Captain Kirk is crushed to death by a bridge.)

However, Picard says to Raffi that she may have been right from the start about a conspiracy led by both the Romulans and Starfleet insiders to sabotage the Lifeboat fleet. It sounds crazy … but remember that in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Land there were Klingons, including Klingon Christopher Plummer, who tried to sabotage the Federation’s attempts to save them.

Back in the Borg Cube, we meet the director of the entire project to save some drones and use their technology for whatever purpose the Romulans want: Hugh! The drone Capt. Picard played with a casual, meaningless stance by returning Jonathan Del Arco. He knows that the Romulans see these liberated drones as both a “threat” and a “good to be stored” and why exactly he is involved remains unclear. “I hate it,” says Soji of the service they expect from their Romulan masters.

But strangely enough, most of the liberated drones that Soji supports in rehabilitation are actually Romulans. One is particularly interesting for her: Ramdha (Rebecca Wisocky), a former anthropologist who specializes in what people call mythology, but whom Ramdha believes is so eternally present and urgent that she calls it “news”. Such a story is about “The Destroyer”.

Raffi finally overcomes her anger and connects Picard with a potential pilot: Rios, former XO of the heavy cruiser US. Ibn Majid, named after the legendary Arab sailor and sailor from the 15th century. Rios is the perfect addition to this group of outsiders that Picard puts together: a former Starfleet officer flies through the galaxy on his own ship and does “off the books” jobs. Only a crew of holograms looks exactly like he is keeping company. How funny that this guy is only constantly surrounded by versions of himself? The two we meet – an EMH (medical emergency hologram, like Robert Picardo’s “Doctor” in “Star Trek: Voyager”) and an ENH (navigation hologram for emergencies) – seem to have slightly different accents and personalities (much more nerdy and serious as Rios himself), just to keep their captain busy. The real flesh and blood rios was injured – “I didn’t die” is his only explanation – wants to leave the scar and chews down a cigar. This guy already has more life and personality than any other new character in this series put together. And he has a fascinating past: Apparently his ship, the Ibn Majid, had to endure some kind of misfortune – and also a secret one. Every record this ship ever existed was deleted from Starfleet’s data files. He is resistant to Picard because he “already had a great, heroic captain” in his life and saw this person die before him. Spoken like a romantic attempt to assert yourself as a cynic. Classic.

But no, the adventure doesn’t really start there. If these first three episodes form a kind of prologue for the upcoming mission, they should be given a cumulative name: “The Long Goodbye”. Because before we make our way to the stars, we have to check in at the castle one last time Picard to pack – wasn’t all of these episodes really just about packing? – And say goodbye to his Romulan caretakers. But of course the Zhat Vash appears and not the 2386. Picard’s caretakers send them quickly, and the last villain was Slaying Jurati (Alison Pill), the quirky scientist at the Daystrom Institute, who could possibly help them use soji to revive data. She realized that she also had to go with Picard on his search after the mysterious volcanic chief of Starfleet intelligence, Commodore Oh, had appeared with the deadly Romulans on Okinawa to gather information and make some less-veiled threats. (By the way, when did the Vulcans start wearing sunglasses?)

It turns out that the only Romulan assassin left alive in the castle has a warning to Picard and his funny gang of outsiders: soji may not be what she says she is. She could be “The Destroyer”, the legendary figure from the Romulan myth that Ramdha mentioned earlier. Back to the Borg cube, and Ramdha suddenly freaks out and calls “Soji” the destroyer. Two-factor authentication!

Picard & Co. should go to the Starlanes as soon as possible to save Soji, because apparently everyone but her knows who she is. And thanks to the prophets, they are finally doing it – Jurati, Picard and Raffi are all beaming aboard Rios’ ship to get this mission going. Rios explains that his services are expensive (what does he want to pay in this money-free society? Latinum?), But away with Picard, who can say his immortal line: “Engage.”

My question last week was: “When will this show start?” Well, it finally started at the end of episode 3. My question now has to be: What is this show? A spy drama? A talkative chamber piece? A character drama in which each character explains in dialogue what is wrong with him. To quote another legendary “Trek” character: curious.

Let us hope that our curiosity is preserved.

Grade B-

Star Trek: Picard releases new episodes on CBS All Access on Thursdays.

