TCA: Patrick Stewart wanted the upcoming show to be very different from the previous “Star Trek” series.

The long wait for “Star Trek: Picard” from CBS All Access is almost over. The newest member of the legendary sci-fi series will premiere on CBS All Access on January 23. The cast and executive producers of the broadcaster ended the Television Critics Association 2020 winter press tour with a panel discussion on Sunday about the upcoming series.

Among them were the series stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd and Santiago Cabrera as well as the executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin and Kirsten Beyer. While the 10 episodes of Star Trek: Picard are full of well-known aliens and technologies, Stewart noted that the show will explore another side of the Star Trek universe, starting with Picard’s signature uniform.

“I only perform briefly in my uniform, which was one of the rather presumptuous conditions that I set,” said Stewart during the show’s TCA panel. “I found it very important that we put a lot of space between ‘The Next Generation’ and what we’re aiming for here.”

This condition was not based on an aversion to the character’s original design, but was part of the series’ broader goal to take the Star Trek franchise in a new direction. “Star Trek: Picard” has emerged as a slower, more characterful series than the explosive action that defined some previous “Star Trek” projects, and the CBS All Access series will put Picard’s mental state and aftermath in the foreground on the death of Data (Brent Spiner) in “Star Trek: Nemesis” and the destruction of Romulus in the 2009 film “Star Trek”. Stewart described Picard as a “troubled, disturbed, lonely” man with “strange, unnatural guilt feelings”.

The show, set 20 years after Star Trek: Nemesis, follows the retired admiral, who takes on a dangerous mission without the help of Starfleet. As Star Trek: Picard evolves into a different kind of Star Trek experience, Stewart isn’t the only franchise veteran that will appear on the series. Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis will repeat their roles from previous franchise projects, and Stewart said he “hoped” that all of the stars in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” would appear in the season 1 the CBS All Access Show.

Star Trek: Picard may have a title character, but Picard is accompanied by a variety of new franchisees, including Hurds Raffi Musician, a former Starfleet officer. Hurd recalled seeing Star Trek as a child during the TCA panel and found that the franchise had an overwhelming impact on their lives.

“When I got the job, I looked back on my childhood and watched Star Trek with my family,” said Hurd. “My father is a black actor and it was one of the things that made it important for him to see the three of us on TV … I don’t think I realized how impressive” Star Trek “was for me as a child The very first intercultural kiss on TV was on the show. “

As Star Trek: Picard explores new sides of the franchise universe, Kadin noted that the upcoming show, according to the Star Trek tradition, would still deal with real problems. “The best science fiction system always tries to reflect what is happening in the world,” said Kadin. “The show has refugee problems, alien problems and (asks) government, authority and decisions and (is) about taking matters into your own hands.”

Marc DeBevoise, CEO and President of CBS Interactive, and Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President of Original Content for CBS All Access, announced that Star Trek: Picard was renewed for a second season during their executive session on Sunday. While the news is good for Trekkies, executive producers of Star Trek: Picard declined to speculate as to whether the advancing Star Trek renaissance could lead to a sprawling, contiguous Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

