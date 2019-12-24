advertisement

Star Trek icon William Shatner responded to the latest Star Wars film Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams.

Shatner wrote on Twitter: “So I saw the new Star Wars film. I need my own wayfinder to understand what I saw. #Lookingforadagger ”

The actor would also make fun of the latest Star Wars TV show, The Mandalorian.

When one of his followers sarcastically told him if he loved The Rise of Skywalker, he should give The Mandalorian a try.

Shatner replied with a Battlestar Galactica reference: “It’s simple: it’s a story about the adventures of a Cylon and his green child.”

Shatner would spoil the return of a fan favorite character from the original trilogy. He wrote: “Well, not the loot, but SOMEONE is back in the movie!”

Shatner is not alone in his response to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Critics of rotten tomatoes have given the film an average rating of 6.21 out of 10. He has a 55% tomatometer score with 216 fresh and 174 rotten ratings.

It has a similar score on Metacritic with 54 Metascore. There are 19 positive reviews, 37 mixed and 4 negative.

The fan response seems mixed.

On Metacritic, the user rating was 5.1 with 1,256 positive reviews, 395 mixed reviews and 1,238 negative reviews.

The film has a B + rating on CinemaScore.

On Rotten Tomatoes, however, the film has a 77% audience rating with an average rating of 3.96 out of 99.202 ratings.

Although YouTuber The Quartering believes Rotten Tomatoes’ audience score tries to protect Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He points out that the audience score does not shift at all even with increasing reviews of the film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker raised $ 177.3 million on the opening weekend.

According to The Numbers, the film had worldwide sales of $ 375.1 million.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Predictions Revealed At The Box Office

This gross total is well below Box Office Pro’s predictions that the film would make between $ 185 million and $ 225 million at its box office on its opening weekend.

That could mean that moviegoers might have had a similar reaction to Shatner and decided not to see the film more than once.

What do you think of William Shatner’s reaction to Star Wars?

