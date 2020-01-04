advertisement

Carlos Jambrano, a striker for Basel central club, has revealed that he was interested in ruling European champions Liverpool during an interview with Movistar.

Peru’s international defender has said Liverpool and Sevilla had made offers to him while he was part of the German Bundesliga Frankfurt club, in which he has made more than 100 appearances.

In the best flight of German football Carlos Fambrano also played for Schalke 04.

The 30-year-old has been transferred from Russia’s Rubin Kazan FC to the Ukrainian top-flight Kiev Dynamo.

He joined the Ukrainians a year ago and continued his fight at the club before exporting farm loans to French FC Basel FC.

Carlos Jambra is still keen to move to Liverpool, but the Reds are a different side these days, and the Reds are now interested in another center-back for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, who has a £ 63million price tag.

Last summer, Brazilian star Diego Carlos joined Sevilla from Nantes in French Ligue 1.

Liverpool want Diego Carlos, who is under their protection, to be their partner Virgil Van Dij.

The Reds have already made their first signing of the January transfer window after acquiring Japanese top-rated Takakin Minamino, who signed for just £ 7.25 million.

