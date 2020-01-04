advertisement

Win the AIB All-Ireland Club Championship with Borris-Ileigh? Paddy Stapleton generally knows how to use words, but he tries to explain how that might feel.

“How …” he started and paused. When I finally reached a semi-final, I remember thinking it was incredible. From now until our current status, the All Ireland semi-final, I just really appreciate it and just take it all in. “

The 35-year-old Stapleton believed that this type of event was over for him. As an All-Ireland winner with Tipperary in 2010, his last Croke Park appearance was short when he appeared as a blood substitute at the start of the 2015 semi-final against Galway.

The following September, he failed to get the 26 for the last win against Kilkenny and retired in November. Four years later an Indian Summer came in the form of a first county medal and shortly afterwards a Münster club title.

Now All-Ireland is remarkably close by as the Tipperary Kingpins meet the Galway flag bearer, St. Thomas.

“It would be difficult to put into words because you obviously dream of winning a county title, but All-Ireland is more of a fantasy,” said the defender.

“You’re lying awake and thinking, God, it wouldn’t be incredible, but we couldn’t really have said that it was a serious thing for us for a long time, but then Johnny Kelly … I think it goes back to the fact that Johnny always trusted us. I remember how he said to us before we won the county in recent years: “Guys, don’t you know what you have here?” You have such a dynamic team and if you ever get out of tip … “and he would have to retire. I think he always had this belief in us.

“So all of Ireland? It has always been a dream, I don’t know how it would feel. If it felt as good as the other two, the Grafschaft and Münster, it would be unreal. “

The county final, the first since 1986, was a very special achievement for Stapleton. After failing in the 2017 play-off hammered by Thurles Sarsfields, he felt the pressure ease.

“I can only compare it to the finals in Münster and the pressure was definitely much higher for me in the district finals, definitely, oh Jesus,” he said.

“I’m making progress and that was the only thing you really wanted to do after all these years to win a county final because you just want your career to mean so much that I sacrificed everything – and I have it loved – but I won the ultimate and what I wanted to win in the end. So it was pressure, yes. “

Hurling success

He doesn’t say it, but after about 18 months, the desire for himself and the whole community to conjure something up to actually celebrate and lift the dark, if only briefly, must have been strong.

In May last year, Stapleton’s sister Amanda died after a cancer battle. In the same month, John Ryan, a young player in the club, died, and his teammate Nicky Cooney followed in August. Club icon Brendan Maher also lost his cousin Lorraine, and Martin Hayes, a loyal club member, died tragically.

When asked if it was in any way easier to approach a first Christmas without Amanda, Stapleton just shook his head.

“No, I wouldn’t say it’s more bearable. It’s great that you have a focus. I’m going to say so much,” he said. “But no. Look, we’re a family together and we’ll make it.”

A helpful distraction is everything that can hurl, even when it comes to an All-Ireland.

“The fans won the county and were so happy afterwards,” said Stapleton. “The outbreak was incredibly unforgettable. As a player, we didn’t discuss it. There was no need. We had our own thing to do. But Jesus, you felt it after the match. It was certainly different from any victory I’ve ever had.

“It was similar after the County Semi, at least we had something positive to say. Because there was a huge dark cloud of different things that happened. This is now like a cloud of its own that pushes all that aside. It’s a good run after a bad run. It’s just something people look forward to. “

