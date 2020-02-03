advertisement

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A massive public memorial outside the Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was dismantled on Monday, with an official saying that certain items would go to the widow of Bryant and other family members.

Cleaning of flowers, balls, jerseys, plush toys and basketballs began at 4 a.m., Staples Center president Lee Zeidman tweeted. A fence has been erected around the site to keep the cleanup out of public view.

Fans spontaneously started to create the memorial in a plaza outside the arena as rumors erupted that Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed on January 26 in a helicopter crash in the suburb of Calabasas. The memorial continued to grow for a week. Personal messages have been written on many articles.

“Truly amazing is the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives on 01/26/20,” said Zeidman. By mid-morning Monday, he said, more than 1,350 basketballs had been wrapped.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, had requested items to be cataloged and shipped to the family. The flowers will be composted and spread around the plants near the Staples Center.

Fans were asked to donate to a Bryant foundation rather than bringing more gifts and flowers.

