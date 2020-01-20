advertisement

STANFORD, CA. (ABC News) – An investigation is ongoing at Stanford University in Northern California to determine how a sophomore student died in a campus dormitory, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation into the male student’s death showed no signs of poor play, the Sheriff Office in Santa Clara County said.

The student’s name was not immediately published until his relatives were notified.

Sheriff officials said the cause of death was pending an autopsy by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.

According to The Stanford Daily, the school’s newspaper, the second child stopped responding at around 10:21 a.m. on Friday at the Theta Delta Chi Brotherhood home on the Palo Alto campus.

Firefighters from the Palo Alto Fire Department tried to resuscitate the student who was declared dead at the scene.

Susie Brubaker-Cole, Stanford’s vice provost for student affairs, said in a statement to the Stanford student body the news of death, saying that she was “saddened to write to you with very sad and difficult news.”

“We were in contact with the student’s family …” wrote Brubaker-Cole. “As we work to understand the family’s desires, we are unable to provide the student’s name. This is very difficult news for any family. Our university community grieves with them.”

She said counseling and psychological services would be available to the students.

