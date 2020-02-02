advertisement

Oscar da Silva has 27 points and 15 rebounds, and 10 critical points by Tyrell Terry in the second half led Stanford to a 70-60 upset of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday afternoon in Palo Alto, Calif.

Oregon went nearly 10 minutes without a basket in the second half and lost an eight-point lead early in the half.

The Ducks finally hit a hit with 4:22 left, a 3 from Payton Pritchard. Oregon came close as four, 62-58, after the long dry spell, but failed to increase the lead.

The loss ended Oregon’s four-game winning streak, while Stanford grabbed a three-game losing streak.

Richardson’s 17 points led the Ducks (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12). Pritchard added 16 points but made only 5 of 21 shots. Terry was the only two-digit scorer for the Cardinal, finishing with 12.

The Ducks made only 6 of 30 shots in the second half while Stanford (16-5, 5-3) was 13 for 26.

The Ducks took their biggest lead in the first half, nine points at 30-21, in Chris Duarte’s drive and finished with a score at the 4:17 mark. Duarte was responsible for just nine straight points in 4 minutes, 6 seconds, with two dunks, a 3 and a lineup.

Richardson hit a short jumper with 7.9 seconds left, giving Oregon a 36-28 lead, and the Cardinal had what was initially ruled by a basket made by Spencer Jones overboard when a roundup of officials showed the ball left his hand immediately after the game the clock showed zero.

Duarte had 12 points in the first half and Pritchard ninth, with da Silva scoring 10 points for Stanford. The Cardinals ’lead in the first half was 9-7 just over four minutes into the game.

Oregon’s lead alternated between six and eight points through the early part of the second half. Then the Cardinal cut it to 47-44 on a Luke Kisuna drunk and Isaac White’s 3rd with 10:33 left.

The Ducks went cold, Terry hit back 3s and Stanford took the lead again with 7:02 left. Stanford had an 11-0 lead before Oregon scored again, and two free throws by Terry gave the Cardinal a 57-50 lead with 5:14 to play.

