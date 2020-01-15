advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – A new face emerged at the PBA Governors’ Cup 2019 when the top local and a household name took home the best imported plum.

Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort burst into the scene after trading in San Miguel and was named the best player at the conference, while Allen Durham of Meralco won a personal hat trick on Wednesday with his third prize for best import.

Standhardinger was just a big substitute for the beermen, where he only averaged 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds, but unlocked his true potential when he joined Batang Pier.

He collected nightly numbers of 22.7 points and 12.8 rebounds and led Batang Pier to the eighth seed with a 5-6 card.

The Batang Pier behind Standhardinger could surprise NLEX in the quarter-finals, but eventually lost to finalist Barangay Ginebra.

In the meantime, Durham led the Bolts to the second seed (8-3) and another final series against the Gin Kings.

The 6-foot-5 Durham averaged 29.8 points, 15.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

