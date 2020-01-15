advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Standhardinger never expected to win the best player at the conference.

However, there was no doubt why he took the plum home.

In the middle of the Governors’ Cup from San Miguel Beer to NorthPort, Standhardinger quickly turned Batang Pier into a competitor.

The Fil German striker led an injured Nordport team eighth in the playoffs and led a mighty NLEX irritation in the quarter-finals.

“This is completely unexpected. I was surprised that I was even nominated, to be honest, ”Standhardinger told reporters on Wednesday evening shortly after the awards ceremony before the fourth game of the final round between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

“But I feel honored and appreciate that, but I don’t forget or we cannot forget that this is a team effort and not only of the NorthPort team, but also of the people I have around me every day. Tag Leben ”, added Standhardinger, who defeated former teammates June Mar Fajardo, Jayson Castro, CJ Perez and Kiefer Ravena for the award.

The 30-year-old Standhardinger played only 13 minutes per game for the Governors’ Cup beer before being sent to Batang Pier for Mo Tautuaa.

At NorthPort, Standhardinger San Miguel had something to regret as he increased his conference averages to 23 points and 12 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in over 44 minutes per game.

Standhardinger, who scored just 3.5 points and 4 rebounds from four games for the beers before trading, took home his first BPC award.

Instead, he would rather win another title.

“A championship is so much more than a personal award. But yes. I would exchange it for a championship ten out of ten times, ”he said.

“But that doesn’t mean that it is a great honor for me to receive this award, and for everyone involved, starting with the coaches, my family, the people I have around me and who I love.”

