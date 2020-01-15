advertisement

America is known to spend more on defense than the rest of the world combined, almost three times as much as its closest rival China and ten times as much as Russia.

However, this commonly used data is flawed, according to a handful of analysts and scientists trying to persuade think tanks to use a different number of numbers to rank military spending.

According to her analysis, Russia’s defense spending in 2018 was $ 159 billion, not $ 61 billion. And China’s spending is double that of the last $ 228 billion at around $ 450 billion, which is 75 percent of US military spending.

The new numbers result from a different way of calculating: Avoid the old-established method of comparing spending using exchange rates for a method known as power buying parity (PPP) that compares which currencies on site able to buy.

For military analysts and generals who have daily detailed information on missile batteries, warship numbers, troops, training, terrain, asymmetric advantages and victory theories, none of the numbers is likely to significantly affect an opponent’s overall military capabilities.

However, this spending leads to misleading newspaper reports and a shift in perception of threats by some key decision-makers, claims those who produce the new data.

Chinese troops march during a military parade on Tiananmen Square to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 2019 in Beijing. (Greg Baker / AFP / Getty Images)

“I think this rough analysis of military spending has pervaded every level of decision-making,” said Richard Connolly, director of the Center for Russian, European, and Eurasian Studies at the University of Birmingham in the UK, referring to the regular numbers calculated using the market exchange rate.

“I banged this drum for about two years,” he told the Epoch Times. “I think I’m the only person who wrote about Russian military spending at PPP. Almost everyone, be it think tanks like the IISS, CIPRI or the media on a larger scale, or political decision-makers, will use the market exchange rate. “

This market rate is the standard measure by which military spending is rated internationally, he says. “Most key decision makers use it.”

He says it distorts because it doesn’t take labor costs or fluctuations in the currency markets into account.

“It underestimates military spending in poorer countries and exaggerates it in richer countries.”

Military spending in selected countries (USD billion) at market exchange rates: The usual number to compare military spending. Source SIPRI. (Richard Connolly)

An alternative measure

In October 2019, Connolly wrote an occasional paper (pdf) for CNA – a research organization with a 75-year history of military analysis – showing that the exchange rate data does not reflect Russia’s military spending, and suggested a new set based on a PPP Analysis based.

Connolly says that it is sometimes obvious that the use of market exchange rates does not fit, as can be seen from the example of Russian military spending in 2014-2016 – a time when Russia was raising its military spending.

“They bought more equipment, were involved in more operations, had peaked in military procurement, had dozens of ICBMs with nuclear warheads, dozens of fast warplanes, and over 100 helicopters this year. You’re going through this phenomenal list this year alone (2014). Measured in rubles (military expenditures), expenditures increased quite sharply during this period. “

Russian anti-aircraft missiles C 400 drive on Dvortsovaya Square in Saint Petersburg during the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the lifting of the National Socialist siege of Leningrad on January 27, 2019. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)

“But the ruble weakened at market rates as the oil price collapsed in late summer / early autumn 2014. In line with the market exchange rate, military expenditure (apparently) decreased in 2014 and then in 2015. “

When he submitted a PPP-based estimate, Russian military spending last year was $ 159 billion (2018), instead of the $ 61 billion in exchange rates. Russia’s defense spending peaked at over $ 200 billion in 2016.

Russian military spending at market exchange rates and PPP exchange rates, 2005-2018 (in billion USD). Source: SIPRI; IMF WEO; Calculation by Connolly. (Richard Connolly)

According to Connolly’s PPP calculation, Iran’s spending over the past year would be nearly $ 50 billion, as opposed to the $ 13 billion exchange rate it quoted in the U.S. Department of Defense’s report last year.

China’s spending is estimated to be over $ 450 billion.

Military expenditure of selected powers at PPP exchange rates, 2005-2018 (USD billion)

Source: SIPRI; IMF WEO; Richard Connolly’s calculations. (Richard Connolly)

Joint Chiefs Chairman agrees

Chief of Staff, Mark Milley, alluded to these questions in 2018 when he was challenged by a senator who used the usual exchange rate for Russian military spending during a Senate committee hearing.

“We are spending $ 600, 700 billion on an enemy who is spending $ 80 billion,” said Sen. Dick Durban, the senior Democrat in the subcommittee. “Why is this a competition at all?”

Milley then went into the problems with the numbers. “We are by far the highest paid military in the world. The cost of Russian or Chinese soldiers is a tiny fraction.”

(LR) Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Joint Chief of Staff General Mark Milley hold a press conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia on December 20, 2019 (Drew Angerer / Getty Images))

“I think you will find that Chinese and Russian investments, modernizations, new weapons systems, etc. (research and development) – all of which are state-owned and also much cheaper – would find a much more accurate comparison,” Milley Castle.

Labor costs are the main factor that distorts the numbers, Connolly agrees.

The problem with PPP is that there is no commonly agreed formula for military spending, says Richard Bitzinger, visiting senior fellow of the Military Transformations Program at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. “So it’s natural that most military spending analyzes would use standard exchange rates.”

He says the dispute over the use of PPP has been going on for a long time.

Chinese Navy sailors march in formation during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Tiananmen Square in 1949 in Beijing, China, on October 1, 2019. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

“The main advantage is that if done correctly, a PPP can deliver a more accurate and comparable number of defense spending that reflects true purchasing power,” Bitzinger told The Epoch Times. “The disadvantages are that it overestimates purchasing power and cannot take intangible assets such as training, leadership, morale, quality of equipment, etc. into account.”

Bitzinger agrees that the exchange rate is somewhat misleading. “However, using numbers for the defense budget is always a risk: you can only say so much about a country’s military priorities, directions, etc. You should always beware of analyzing a data point.”

Even if you can find out how much is being spent, most military analysts state that this is only a broad indication of military power and even further from analyzing how two opponents are on each other’s lawn or in one other given context.

“A real assessment of a country’s military capabilities (and whether it is better or comparatively better than that of another country) always requires a broad approach: budgets, procurement, quality, training, tactics, etc.,” says Bitzinger.

It is difficult for Russia, and especially China, to evaluate military spending in any way, as spending is often hidden or wrong.

“While most analysts and governments understand that China’s published military spending figures are fictional, they are used to provide at least some ‘official’ indicator of China’s military spending growth,” said Rick Fisher, senior fellow at the International Assessment and Strategy Center told The Epoch Times.

Chinese military vehicles with DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing on October 1, 2019. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo)

“However, government and private sector researchers can estimate what little China is revealing and combine it with unique sources to get useful estimates. However, this remains a daily and intense task.”

Professor Peter Robertson, dean and head of the business school at the University of Western Australia, has cracked military spending numbers and believes that exchange rate-based spending is misleading and that PPP-based numbers are a better option.

Like Connolly, he doesn’t think the numbers cause deeper perception problems in the Pentagon’s corridors.

“But surely I think in the media and so on, people are using this as a quick measure of how it is compared to the US or how it has changed in recent years,” he told The Epoch Times.

More bang for the tourist buck

Robertson explains the difference between the exchange rate and PPP using the example of tourists traveling to poorer countries.

“The exchange rate you get at the airport is a market exchange rate, and in a global economy it reflects an average price for traded goods across countries.”

“If I buy a TV in Australia and then convert my dollars into yuan and go to China and buy the same TV, it can cost about the same,” he says.

“But if you buy labor-intensive things – like street food, home care, a hotel, a housemaid – you will find that your money goes much further.”

“So the question is: does the effect apply to the military or not?” He says.

Theoretically, an exchange rate comparison for military equipment such as machine guns, which are also sold on the international market, could be about the same, Robertson said.

Soldiers of the ceremony unit during a military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2015. (RIA Novosti via Getty Images)

“But the military also consists of personnel. And this is where the problem arises. China is very personal. Soldiers or defense forces generally account for about a third of the military budget. “

Robertson has calculated the cost of roughly comparable security services in the United States and China.

“It turns out that Chinese soldiers are very cheap compared to US soldiers, even if they have been adapted to different skills, etc.”

According to his analysis, China’s defense sector is roughly twice the size of how exchange rates are measured.

“Russia is about three times the size,” says Robertson. “Turkey about four times bigger.”

The use of exchange rate-based data not only distorts the country comparison, but according to Robertson and Connolly can also distort the comparison from year to year within the same countries.

Robertson gives the example of Chinese military spending.

“A lot of double-digit percentage growth in military spending in China has been reported in the press in recent years,” Robertson said. “In fact, it happens in the background that there is rapid wage growth in China – and the military, like the factories, is facing rising personnel costs and pensions.” So the amount of real resources they get for the same expenses is decreasing. “

PPP: Better, but not perfect?

Once the adjustment to the cost of rising wages has been made, this increase in military spending is much more moderate than the exchange rate numbers indicate, he says.

Robertson said that he compared his own, more detailed, military spending data with PPPs and exchange rates.

“You have one that is good for machine guns (exchange rate) and one that is good for personnel (PPP). The question is: which one will be better for military spending on average?”

“I found that PPP companies – even those based on the consumer index – do a better job than those based on the market exchange rate. But they’re still not exactly the right number. “

Connolly said he came to a similar conclusion.

“Using the PPP measure is not perfect – but I think it’s about right,” says Connolly. “US dollar at the market exchange rate is exactly wrong.”

He notes that some people say that the consumer price baskets used for PPP are not military-specific. However, he believes that the shopping cart is still related to the costs that a military will incur, which is why the comparison is correct.

“What does the transport cost? It has to do with the logistics costs. What are the living costs? This will help to measure a soldier’s purchasing power. What does a car cost? It has to do with the production costs etc.”

Connolly acknowledges the need for a simple figure for a side-by-side comparison. “I would only use PPP instead of the market exchange rate. Only that one change, I think, would be huge. “

He says he is working on a special PPP formula for the Russian military and others on one for China.

Spending and strategy

For the analysts at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CBSA), the challenge when comparing military spending is not to put a number of simple numbers in the hands of policy makers, but to get them to think about the strategic implications.

Harrison Schramm, a senior fellow at the CBSA, said that examining the details of military spending reveals military strategy decisions and their limitations.

“In our current work, we focus on strategic decisions – and money is ultimately a proxy because it’s easy to measure,” Schramm told The Epoch Times. “The answer we are looking for in our work is:” If I choose A, how does it affect the ability to choose B in the future? “So that’s the level of detail that we’re aiming for.”

It is very difficult to make a real “apple-to-apple comparison” of expenses, says Schramm.

“The real art is to choose assumptions that are understandable and explainable,” he says. They choose less than perfect classic statistical methods to set up equations and determine the cost of ships or planes to make the process more accessible.

Machine learning or neural networks could give a better answer, says Schramm, “but it’s an answer that you can never explain.”

“It is almost more important to explain why we believe this is the number than to have an exact number as it affects the choices a nation has to make.”

“I would consider this a win out of control if I could just get people to openly admit that decisions have to be made (by opponents who are capitalized) and that this is not always all this idea that China is this juggernaut and that they can only build an infinite amount. And that is not true. “

However, it is not easy to get the numbers.

Hide numbers

“There is a wealth of data the United States has in open forums about how they spend their money,” says Schramm. “The Russians and Chinese don’t do that. We have their topline, which is the total amount of checks they can issue. And then we divided it into a few categories. It’s extremely opaque.

“What makes this difficult is that it is possible that the Chinese and Russians themselves do not know what it really costs. When you do analysis or try to use statistics against it, you have to make many assumptions because the problems are so much freedom to have. “

China’s only operational aircraft carrier, Liaoning (C), sails during an exercise at sea on April 18, 2018. (AFP via Getty Images)

The problem of evaluating military spending in China is exacerbated by the increasingly blurred line between military and civil spending, Fisher said.

“As part of the civil-military merger, there is now a wider business requirement to serve the military. In essence, anything under the control of the Chinese Communist Party that it deems necessary to build military power can be diverted to this end. So one can ask oneself: is it basically impossible for anyone, not even the Chinese, to give you a real number for the Chinese military expenditure? “

He explains that the U.S. Department of Defense has published an annual assessment of China’s military strength since 1998, now called the China Military Power Report.

“For 20 years, this report has defined the rise of China for American taxpayers and the rest of the world. China’s political and military leadership will never produce a report that is as credible as the United States. They complain and cry about this report every year, but I guess they are very grateful because this report creates the fear they desire. “

In Russia, the exchange rate numbers match those of President Vladimir Putin, who quotes them frequently, Connolly notes. He says they play the term “encircled fortress”, a brave, oppressed Russia surrounded on all sides by far better-funded Western military powers.

Connolly says that while his numbers may fit the budgetary military falcons, he believes market exchange rates in the West are used, in part because they fit in with a certain narrative about the Western countries that far outstrip their rivals ,

Follow Simon on Twitter: @SPVeazey. (TagsToTranslate) China

