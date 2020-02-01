advertisement

TNT coach Bong Ravena did not have to worry about what level the KaTropa must be if they want to fight for the Philippine Cup.

“There is the San Miguel standard,” he said. “We have no choice but to achieve this standard.”

The new PBA season opens on March 1st. The league’s most important gem is at stake. And for the past five years, this gem has been safely locked in the San Miguel Beer safe. It is the key guardian that makes it difficult for other teams to steal this gem.

June Mar Fajardo, the league’s reigning five-time MVP, on the way to the No. 6 trophy, is the main reason why the teams haven’t pushed the beers off their purely Filipino throne.

“There aren’t many big players in the PBA,” said TNT consultant Mark Dickel. “So those you have, you have to try to get the very best out of them.”

“At the last Filipino Cup, we were very lucky that both Kelly (Williams) and Yousef (Taha) stayed healthy and played well. So you know that we are currently relying on this to happen again, ”added Dickel.

The goal is to be competitive against San Miguel Beer. Every purely Filipino title bid goes through the beers, and not only Ravena and KaTropa think so.

“San Miguel has had an incredible monopoly on All-Filipino in the past five years and it is well deserved,” said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who clarified that his team recently won the Governors’ Cup for the Philippines Cup as well.

“No matter who we are – (Magnolia), TNT, Colombian – we all want this purely Filipino championship, you know, that’s the crown jewel of the three championships,” he said. “If you win it all over Filipino, you’re the best team.”

It doesn’t matter which team you ask. San Miguel Beer is the right standard.

“If we are unable to keep up with them, it will be difficult,” said Ravena, whose team left the Philippines Cup in the quarter-finals last year. “We have to work harder (this time).”

Ginebra Fajardo can counter in Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar. Nordport coach Pido Jarencio, who said that his team will cause surprises in the Philippines Cup, has Christian Standhardinger.

Beyond these guys, not many teams can throw Fajardo. For this reason, Blackwater has rolled with 34-year-old rookie Maurice Shaw. “It’s not every day,” said elite coach Nash Racela, “you see a 6-foot-8 man in draft.”

TNT hopes it can offset Fajardo’s advantage with a long range in Troy Rosario and rapid fire stations like RR Pogoy and Jayson Castro. And that they can solve Ray Parks’ contract problem.

“The Philippine Cup is a very different conference, so it will be an adjustment period for us,” said Dickel. “But we’re all excited. We’re really looking forward to it.”

