New Zealand replacement skipper Tom Latham is putting on fresh faces to turn the fate of his injured team against an apparently invincible India in the ODI series that starts here on Wednesday.

New Zealand were hammered 5-0 in the T20 series that ended on Sunday. Latham said the black caps, which have played their first ODI since the infamous final loss to the World Cup against England, will hopefully get back on their feet.

“We had people who looked at it again (the World Cup final). It was an experience for us where we didn’t quite get out on the right side. But you know it was an incredible game, ”said Latham at a press conference on Tuesday before the three-game series.

“… now it is important for us that we concentrate on the job again. We have played a lot against India in recent years. So there shouldn’t be too many surprises. For us, it’s about focusing on the series instead of looking back at this World Cup game. “, He added.

New Zealand is struggling with an injury crisis that includes regular skipper Kane Williamson. However, the black caps are rejuvenated by the inclusion of the all-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme in the ODI roster.

Keeper batsman Tom Blundell and lanky Pacer Kyle Jamieson don’t wear an ODI cap.

“The results were disappointing for the T20 team. (But) It’s nice that a somewhat new group has been added for this one-day team, a few new faces and a different format, ”he said.

“So it is important that we do not try to reinvent the wheel to change our style of play. Of course it is difficult, but as I said, there is a new group now. Fresh faces in a different format, in a different way Challenges.

“So keep your fingers crossed and we can switch to one day mode and start getting these results,” he added.

Latham said Williamson, who will miss the first two ODIs because of a shoulder injury, is a big player for his team. India will also miss Rohit Sharma, who is excluded due to a calf injury.

“It is disappointing to lose people like Kane … But here, too, someone else has the opportunity to make a claim. With crossed fingers, he (Williamson) will return as soon as possible.

“(With Rohit) it’s similar to Kane. He is a great player for India. But here, too, it offers someone else an opportunity. We know the depth of Indian cricket and we certainly won’t take it lightly, ”he added.

Latham talked about reversing the results after the T20 whitewash and said, “Winning can be a habit. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side with these results, which was disappointing. “

“As I said, it’s a different format that is probably refreshing for the guys. There are new faces that weren’t involved in the T20 series. We were in this position in the T20 series to win the game. Now we can start winning and crossing the finish line, ”he said.

