EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – While people continue to send greeting cards during the holidays, the United States Postal Service asks you to consider purchasing one of these healing PTSD stamps.

“It’s a great way to show veterans appreciation and just thank them in a certain way,” said Christina Balliro, postmaster.

The stamps were released earlier this month.

Money raised from purchases will be donated to the Department of Veteran Affairs and the National Center for PTSD.

Jessica Shinn from Stroudsburg says her husband is a veteran.

She believes it is important to find ways to finance programs for those who need it most.

“I think it’s an excellent idea. I recently heard that a few dozen veterans are taking their lives every day. I think that everything we do as a society will help our veterans. I think that should be our focus,” said Jessica Shinn , Stroudsburg.

Some post offices have trouble keeping the stamps in stock, which is a good thing, because the more people buy the stamps, the more money goes to the program.

A healing PTSD stamp costs $ 0.65, ten cents more than a regular stamp.

Robin Wolbert from East Stroudsburg takes care of a veteran at home.

He thinks it’s ten cents extra, well spent.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’s going to help the veterans and it will work. So it’s ten cents more big deal. I’m sure everyone can afford it. I know I could do it,” said Robin Wolbert, Stroudsburg.

The stamps can be purchased online or at any location of the US postal service.

