advertisement

Stampede kills 32 at the funeral of the Iranian general who was killed by the United States

(Erfan Kouchari / Tasnim news agency via AP) Mourners attend a mourning ceremony for Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and his comrades who were killed in a US drone attack in Iraq in the Iranian city of Kerman on Friday. 7, 2020. The leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard threatened to set US-sponsored locations on fire when he killed a top Iranian general in a US airstrike last week Israel! ”

(Spc.Hubert Delany III / U.S. Army via AP, FILE) FILE – This Saturday, January 4, 2020, file photo, this photo provided by the U.S. Army, Paratrooper 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division on Foot as Assigned Prepare equipment and load planes destined for the U.S. Central Command area of ​​Fort Bragg, NC. A move by pro-Iranian factions to drive US troops out of Iraq is gaining momentum to remove them. However, the way forward is unclear.

(Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP) In this aerial photo, published by an official website of the Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader, mourners take part in a mourning ceremony for Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and his comrades who were killed in a prison in Iraq US drone attack was launched on Friday, January 6, 2020, in Tehran, Iran. The processions are the first time that Iran honored a single man with a ceremony in several cities. Not even Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who founded the Islamic Republic, received such a move when he died in 1989.

TEHERAN, Iran (AP) – A funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike last week killed 40 people and injured 213 others on Tuesday, two semi-official Iranian news agencies said.

According to the report, the rush to General Qassem Soleimani, Kerman, home of the Revolutionary Guard, took place when the procession began.

There was no information about what triggered it. The first videos released online showed people who were lifeless on the street and others who were screaming and trying to help them. His funeral was later postponed, but no new date was given.

advertisement

The Iranian state television announced in its online report the number of victims and quoted Pirhossein Koulivand, head of the Iranian emergency services.

“Unfortunately, some of our countrymen were injured by the rush and some were killed in the funeral processions,” he said earlier. The authorities have raised concerns about the gathering crowd about the delay in the funeral of Soleimani, the semi-official news agency ISNA said.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people to the Iranian capital, crowding both the main thoroughfares and the side streets in Tehran.

Soleimani’s death in Iran has called for revenge against America for a murder that drastically exacerbates tensions in the Middle East. The U.S. government warned ships of an unspecified Iranian threat on all Middle East waterways that are critical to global energy supply. Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force launched an exercise with 52 fighter jets in Utah, just a few days after President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 locations in Iran.

In early Tuesday, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard threatened to “set fire to the US-backed sites” after a top Iranian general was killed in a U.S. airstrike last week. Hossein Salami made the promise before a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in Kerman before a coffin carried Soleimani’s remains.

Mourning was an unprecedented honor for a man who was viewed by the Iranians as a national hero for his work at the head of the Guard’s Quds expedition.

The US accused him of killing American troops in Iraq and accused him of planning a new drone attack near Baghdad airport shortly before his death on Friday. Soleimani also led forces in Syria to support President Bashar Assad in a long war, and he also served as general representative for Iranian proxies in countries such as Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

His assassination has already forced Tehran to abandon the remaining limits of his 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers, as his successor and others swear revenge. In Baghdad, parliament called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraq. Analysts fear a comeback of the militants of the Islamic state.

Salami praised Soleimani’s achievements in Kerman and described him as essential for supporting Palestinian groups, the Houthi rebels in Yemen and the Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria. As a martyr, Soleimani posed an even greater threat to Iran’s enemies, Salami said.

“We will take revenge. We’ll go up in flames wherever you want, ”said Salami, shouting,“ Death to Israel! “

Israel has been a longstanding regional opponent of Iran.

According to a report by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday, Iran has prepared 13 plans to get revenge for Soleimani’s murder. The report quoted Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, as saying that even the weakest of them would be a “historic nightmare” for the United States.

“If US troops do not voluntarily and upright leave our region, we will do something to carry their bodies horizontally,” said Shamkhani.

The U.S. Maritime Administration warned ships in the Middle East on Tuesday, referring to the increasing threats after the United States killed Soleimani. “The Iranian response to this action is unknown, if at all, but there is still the possibility of an Iranian action against the United States’ maritime interests in the region,” it said.

Oil tankers were the target of mine attacks last year, to which the US owed Iran. Tehran denied being responsible for the fact that it had seized oil tankers on the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil flows.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th fleet, based in Bahrain, has announced plans to work with shippers in the region to minimize the potential threat.

The 5th Fleet “has and will advise merchant shipping in the face of increasing tensions and threats in the region in accordance with the recommended security measures,” said Cmdr. 5th Spokesman. Joshua Frey told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Iranian general Alireza Tabgsiri, chief of the Guard’s Navy, issued his own warning.

“Our message to the enemy is to leave the region,” Tabgsiri said, according to ISNA. The Guard has routinely tense encounters with the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, the Iranian parliament has passed an emergency law declaring the US military command in the Pentagon and those involved in his name as “terrorists” in the assassination of Soleimani subject to Iranian sanctions. The move appears to be an attempt to reflect Trump’s decision in April to declare the Revolutionary Guard a “terrorist organization.”

The U.S. Department of Defense used the Guard’s name as a terrorist organization in the United States to support the strike that killed Soleimani. The Iranian parliament’s decision, which was taken using a special process to speed up the bill, is threatened by officials across the country in retaliation for the assassination of Soleimani.

In the vote, lawmakers also agreed to fund the Quds Force with an additional € 200 million or around $ 224 million.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday that the US had refused to give him a visa to travel to New York for upcoming meetings at the United Nations. The United States, which hosts the headquarters of the United States of America, should allow foreign officials to attend such meetings.

“This is because they fear that someone will go there and tell the American people the truth,” said Zarif. “But they’re wrong. The world is not limited to New York. You can also speak to Americans from Tehran, and we will. “

The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Solemani is finally buried between the graves of Enayatollah Talebizadeh and Mohammad Hossein Yousef Elahi, two former watchmates. The two died in Operation Dawn 8 in the Iran War with Iraq in the 1980s, in which Soleimani also participated, an amphibious assault in 1986 that separated Iraq from the Persian Gulf and ended the bloody war in which 1 Million people were killed.

advertisement