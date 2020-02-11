advertisement

Staff and children at a special school in town are struggling with their best dance moves and soaking in “stocks” by attending a fundraising event for a hospice based in the East Midlands.

St Giles School, Hampshire Road, Derby, organized a day of fun activities with all the money raised donated to Rainbows Hospice for children and youth.

Rainbows, who celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019, cares for hundreds of children and young people with life-limiting illnesses across Derbyshire.

Each St Giles class – part of the Spencer Academies Trust of schools – participated in a non-stop dance-a-thon in the classroom before having the chance to soak one of their teachers with a damp sponge in stocks specially erected in the school yard.

The event was organized by the St Giles School Board, which is coordinated by the homeroom teacher for student voice Becky Green.

Tom Few, a senior teacher at St Giles School, said, “The kids had great ideas on how we could raise money for Rainbows Hospice. The idea of ​​a tuna dance and the possibility of throwing wet sponges on the members of our management team were very popular.

“The children of each class danced in our school hall to popular songs and continued until the arrival of the next class.

“After lunch, we all headed outside where those who had donated to Rainbows Hospice received sponges – soaked in cold water or frothed in shaving foam – to throw on the limbs Staff.

“Ten-year-old Cody Johnson offered reward points to any child who could hit our executive director, Clive Lawrence, with a sponge! The students really enjoyed throwing in the towel and took advantage of this moment to “take revenge” on their teachers for all the work they had given them.

“While having fun, there was also an important lesson to learn for our students. Very often we are the school where many people do things for us and help us to raise funds for our school this time, it was our students knowing the importance of helping others and giving back something thing to the community.

“I am very proud of the fantastic ideas that come from our school council. We want all St. Giles students to have a “voice” and suggest ideas for our school. Becky and our school council did a fantastic job of organizing the event and making sure it was a huge success! “

Paula North, Rainbows Community Fundraiser for Derbyshire, said, “I want to thank everyone at St Giles School who helped raise funds for us, it seems like a lot of fun.

“At Rainbows, we rely almost entirely on donations and without the support of local communities, we simply could not open our doors and take care of the children and youth who need us most.”

