WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – In the Saint Vincent De Paul kitchen on East Jackson Street, volunteers worked hard to ensure that everyone had the opportunity to get a Christmas meal.

“Today is a happy day for everyone”, director Michael Cianciotta explains. “They come in to help. They mainly help people at Christmas to let them know that people are thinking.”

“Well, I’ve been here for the last 14 years to serve Christmas dinner to homeless people and people who are less fortunate than others and it’s a great opportunity to serve God,” says volunteer Jacqueline Ratchford.

The director of St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen said that Christmas deliveries and dinner will serve around 1,000 people.

“Just knowing that we are helping the needy,” adds volunteer Derrick Ferguson. “Helping people who ever need it, whether they are homeless or not, just knowing that it’s people who can’t do Christmas and just feed them and take care of them.”

“If this were not for the volunteers, it would never be achieved. Actually, we got help from the volunteers and our regular volunteers all week long and today there are probably around 25 extra volunteers,” Cianciotta explains.

“Kudos to all the volunteers and everyone who has spent all their time preparing all of this food for us, it really is an outcome and it is really great,” added Daniel Drury of Kingston.

While volunteers prepared inside, Drury patiently waited outside for supper to be served.

“It’s great. For many of us if we weren’t here, we wouldn’t be able to eat anywhere. Some of us would probably starve. It’s a big help not only at Christmas or the holidays but also during the year,” adds Drury.

Christmas dinner was served from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

