St. Mirren signed Conor McCarthy and Jamie McGrath.

McCarthy moves from Cork City to Scottish Premiership and from Dundalk to McGrath.

“Conor is the be-all and end-all,” said St. Mirren manager Jim Goodwin of the 21-year-old central defender, who has a two-and-a-half-year deal.

“Since Sean McLoughlin returned to Hull, we had to put at least one position.

“We watched Conor in the summer, but there was nothing we could do about it back then. But when the Irish league ended in November, we were able to get things moving, and thankfully we were able to get a deal with Cork City.” and with Conor.

“I saw him in the flesh, Gus saw him in the flesh and we saw a lot of footage about him. The references we got from people I know there were also fantastic.”

McCarthy made his Cork debut in 2016 and has played over 50 times in the past two seasons.

Thank you to everyone involved with @CorkCityFC for the fantastic five years of ups and downs. It was a great honor for me to be the captain of my home club when I was so young. I only wish the club success for the future. I’m now looking forward to the next chapter in my career!

– Conor Mc Carthy (@ Conor_McCarthy2) January 7, 2020

McGrath’s transfer moves have started in the past few weeks. The 23-year-old had no contract with Dundalk and also joins a two and a half year contract.

“Jamie’s really exciting,” said Goodwin.

“He can play a number of positions in the front area. He can play number 10, he can play right or left, he is technically very good and very comfortable on the ball.

“He has been a major player for Dundalk in the past few seasons and a key member of the success of the past few seasons.”

