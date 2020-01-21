advertisement

PALMERTON, Pa. – An old hospital in a part of Carbon County will be demolished this fall.

St. Luke’s University Health Network announced plans to bring down its hospital in Palmerton.

The first aid on the campus of St. Luke’s Palmerton was replaced last year by a walk-in urgent care institution.

advertisement

This year there are new plans for the place. It is being knocked down.

“I think it’s a bad idea. I think it’s a valuable resource for the community that’s being thrown away,” said Bernard Repasch, resident of Kunkletown.

The plan is that the building will be demolished this fall.

According to hospital officials, St. Luke would replace the hospital with homes for seniors or a new healthcare institution.

Skip Strohl has been living in Palmerton for 40 years.

“I think it’s progress. But I’m sorry to see it go. All my children were born there.”

Although many people have a sentimental relationship with this hospital, there are others who agree that there should be more room for the elderly.

“We need it, I think. You never know. I’m coming, “Strohl said.

“With the Baby Boomers, it’s such a large population. That’s big business now,” said Sally Lucykanish.

St. Luke’s are building a new hospital near Lehighton. The construction is expected to start in September.

40.801483

-75.610187

.

advertisement