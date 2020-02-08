advertisement

St. Johnstone veteran Liam Craig gave the Perth team’s defense the ultimate compliment – comparing his midweek performance in Pittodrie to that of the legendary back line of the winning Cup team. Scotland.

Easton, Wright, Anderson and Mackay are dropping the tongues of supporters of the Saints and will do so for generations to come.

So when Craig mentions the current members of the McDiarmid Park rearguard, who kept the Donations at bay Wednesday night after Ali McCann scored early, in the same breath, you know they did something good.

“We knew it was going to be difficult,” said former Hibs and Falkirk player, second on the club’s all-time appearance list.

“But after scoring the goal, we really enjoyed defending the rest of the game.

“I am at the club with outstanding defenders like Steven Anderson, Frazer Wright and Dave Mackay.

“During the second half, I wanted to play with them again. What Jason Kerr and Jamie McCart were doing was the way we always defended ourselves. It was great to be part of it.

“The second half, we knew they were going to attack us and they were hiring more players forward. Everyone got in to get three points.

“The most important thing for us was to keep winning after the disappointment of losing a late goal to Hearts.”

Craig was a man of the match competitor at Aberdeen, as was his young midfielder Ali McCann. It was appropriate that the two combined for the winning goal of the Saints.

The club’s youth academy has produced a gem, according to the 33-year-old.

“He was excellent and is grounded as well,” said Craig. “He just takes it in stride and continues his work.

“For boys like me and Murray Davidson, to see someone like Ali go through the youth system and be so successful is brilliant for the club.

“If you are that age and dictate matches as well as he does, then the clubs will take that into account. You see how many players are moving south at a younger age.

“The club would probably be disappointed if people didn’t look at Ali because he was doing so well.

“It’s not easy to come to Aberdeen or play against Hearts, but he takes it in stride. And it’s not easy to find midfielders who score goals, so for us to produce one from the youth team, it’s great to see.

“Whoever chooses to play for Ali, whoever wants him to play for them, because of the person for whom he is nothing, will disconcert him.

“You never hear it in the locker room. He just goes about his business. Everything he does, he deserves. “

Craig added, “Ali is full of energy and has been since he started training with the first team. He now gets the awards for his hard work.

“He goes into the area and the goals. His arrival on Wednesday was almost as good as the pass!

“It was great for him. When I’m seated, it makes my job a lot easier when he does these types of descents. He goes from strength to strength. “

The Saints have business with the Scottish Cup in Ayr this weekend, with Craig ready to play his third game in seven days if selected.

“I haven’t raced in the Scottish Cup for a while and I wasn’t there when we won it,” he said.

“So it would be nice to go a little further.”

