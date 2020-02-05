advertisement

It is just as well for St Johnstone that the mid-season transfer window closes at the end of January.

Because if it was still open, they might have to start worrying about future nominations for their star midfielder.

Ali McCann’s contribution to the rise of the Saints away from relegation issues after the winter holidays has been staggering.

A sixth-minute goal was his third in four games and, combined with a great team effort, he had three points for the McDiarmid Park team.

The nine-point-down and eight-second-downward gap is beginning to look like one, which will mean that the days of saints that will be spoken of as candidates for the downside will soon be in the past.

Tommy Wright made three changes to his weekend lineup. Out came Scott Tanser and Liam Gordon (both injured), while Chris Kane fell on the bench. Callum Booth, Jason Holt and Michael O’Halloran came.

The Donations team introduced the man who scored the equalizer for Saints the last time these teams met – January Pittodrie recruits Matty Kennedy. Ronald Hernandez made his debut in Aberdeen at the rear right.

In less than two minutes, Kennedy was running to the Saints’ defense on the left, but when he got inside, McCann was able to prevent his former teammate from being shot.

But Aberdeen’s good start did not last long. They lost 1-0 4 minutes later.

It was a fine goal from the point of view of the Saints but terrible on the defensive level.

Deep in his own half, Liam Craig was able to play a long ball in the middle that found a huge gap between the central defenders of Aberdeen.

McCann was the player who loaded through and lifted his arrival on Joe Lewis and into the net.

The first goal certainly settled Saints and they took control of the competition.

After 12 minutes, David Wotherspoon sent a cross from the left to the far post where O’Halloran entered behind his marker and brought the ball back into the danger zone. Unfortunately, there were no takers.

Derek McInnes was forced to change his defense in the 20th minute when Ash Taylor stopped with what appeared to be a recurrence of his hamstring injury. He was replaced by Mikey Devlin.

Moments later, a layoff of Stevie May gave O’Halloran the opportunity to enter the area on the right. With the tight angle, a center might have been a better bet than a shot but he took it and cut his effort in width.

It was Wright’s turn to make an injury replacement in the 27th minute. O’Halloran slammed his head, Drey Wright taking his place.

The Saints seemed extremely comfortable, but Jamie McCart conceded an unnecessary corner just after half an hour. Kennedy took it and chose Scott McKenna whose race after the post had caught up with McCann. The central defender’s header was powerful, but it blinked right next to it.

There was a significant change in momentum as the minutes passed at half-time and McCann’s superb defensive header deflected a dangerous free kick from Ryan Hedges away from trouble.

A few seconds later, Aberdeen’s winger was on the ball again and forced Zander Clark to make his first save of the game with his left foot 22 meters on target.

With four minutes of added time out, getting to the break a goal for good was a job well done for the Perth team.

However, the game pattern was similar when play resumed. Without O’Halloran’s pace, the Saints struggled to get on the field and Clark had another save to make to prevent a weak Sam Cosgrove shot just inside the penalty area for 50 minutes.

The May race took place over 60 minutes, with Kane taking the role of sole attacker in his place.

A lull of about 15 minutes without much happening halfway through the second half was exactly what the Saints needed and the closest thing to Aberdeen’s luck at that time was a ball full of hope in the box that Clark came to claim.

Visitors weren’t exactly threatening a second goal, be careful. They managed a corner on 69 minutes – their first half – but nothing came out.

There was also a free kick in a promising position a few minutes later, which they made a mess of when Wotherspoon chose Craig. He got caught in two minds and didn’t end up shooting or passing.

Clark produced an excellent reflex stop to refuse McKenna close to 77 minutes after substitute Niall McGinn chose him. The ball went back to Cosgrove but he couldn’t handle the rebound.

The Saints knew it was going to be their night when a 25-yard Niall McGinn free kick beat Clark, but came back from his right post.

It was the last chance of the match and Wright’s men won.

Attendance – 12,552.

