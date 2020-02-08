advertisement

St Johnstone is in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals.

A brace from Callum Hendry canceled Ayr’s first opening game and the Perth men then did professional work not to let their 10-player opponent return to the match and send more than 1,000 of their fans to the road with the hope of the glory of Hampden still alive.

It was, however, the worst possible start for the Saints.

They were sloppy in the opening minutes and were punished when Ayr scored in the fourth minute thanks to Aaron Drinan.

It took a while for things to improve, but the Perth team were level 18 minutes after they started to gain some control.

David Wotherspoon crossed over to the left and, with goalkeeper Ross Doohan caught in two spirits to challenge him or stay on his line, Hendry came close, although it was possible he could be an owner Aaron Muirhead’s goal.

There was no doubt about who made a raw challenge on Liam Craig in midfield midway and got a straight red card for him – Muirhead.

Going down to 10 men was bad enough for Ayr but a few seconds after the game started, they were also behind.

Drey Wright crossed the back post and Hendry gave Doohan a chance with his head.

As you would expect when a Premiership team has a one man advantage and a championship lead, the Saints had a lot of possession in the second period.

There were a lot of things close at hand, with a shot from Wotherspoon that was knocked around the post and a chip from Stevie May that touched it.

The inability of the Saints to put the game beyond doubt did not matter. They saw the contest with little noise and their place in the last eight draws was secured.

