advertisement

Tommy Wright didn’t have to push back any January offers for his young midfielder Ali McCann.

But the manager of St Johnstone does not think that will be the case this summer.

“Ali McCann is getting better and better,” said Wright.

advertisement

“I am delighted that the club has awarded him a longer term contract, because in the next window I expect him to be of great interest and that people will knock on our door.

“You never really know how far a young player can go but in terms of a modern midfielder, Ali has all the qualities required.

“He will get stronger in the upper body because he is still a young man.

“But he has a great engine, he can play any role in the middle of the park and has a good overtaking range.

“Ali is tenacious and has very good qualities.”

It’s not often that a player matures in a 7-0 defeat, but you could say that was the case for McCann at Parkhead on the first day of the league campaign.

“Strangely enough, it was the game against Celtic at the start of the season where he had a chance,” said Wright.

“We were getting beaten. I told him at half time that the match was almost over. We lost 3-0 when I put it on.

“I said he should just go out and put his authority on it. I already knew that I had a player on my hands.

“It was whether he could do it against good opposition. He was excellent that day at Celtic Park.

“He saw it as an opportunity and it tells you what kind of character he is.” Ali stayed on the team the following week (against Livingston).

“It was a big plus for us. I doubt that he will see the whole duration of his new contract.

“He was under 21 in Northern Ireland and I know Michael (O’Neill) loves him. It represents the gain of Northern Ireland and the loss of Scotland.

“I would not encourage him to change allegiance.

“The type of boy Ali is, I think he is delighted to have the opportunity with Northern Ireland and I think that is where he will stay.

“He trained when the U21s and the whole team were together. I know the staff were very impressed with him.

“They think it can go a long way.”

Drey Wright will miss Celtic tomorrow night due to an injury, while Anthony Ralston will be unable to play against his parent club. Michael O’Halloran could however return.

Wright added, “It was important to get into the Celtic game with a win under our belts.

“The players continued and pushed. They finally got their fair reward.

“I was happy for David Wotherspoon. Like some players, he has his critics but you do not play more than 250 games for the club without being a very good player.

“His technique for the goal was excellent.

“I was satisfied with the effort and the commitment of the players. And the quality was sometimes there.

“It was good to see that the system worked for us. We worked on it a bit during the summer.

“And it looked promising when we continued the game against Livingston, which gave us two.”

advertisement