advertisement

The new marine research center at St Andrews University is in the running for an architecture award.

The Scottish Oceans Institute, worth £ 16.5 million, has been nominated for the Scottish Property Awards for the architectural excellence of a building for public use.

Inaugurated in September by Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the striking structure overlooking East Sands Beach replaced the Gatty Marine Laboratory.

advertisement

With a state-of-the-art aquarium and educational facilities, the center is a global research base focused on the conservation and impact of climate change on the oceans.

Its contemporary design by BMJ Architects, based in Glasgow, incorporated renewable materials, including an exterior cladding made from rice husks.

Inspired by its seaside location, the building also has a wave-shaped roof, a sunshade that wraps the facade like water against a dike and an entry on the model of a ship’s sail.

The property management and investment company JLL managed the project built by Balfour Beatty.

Niall Robertson, Director of JLL, said: “The Scottish Oceans Institute is a remarkable building and a world class facility of which Scotland can be truly proud.

“A series of partners have been involved in the program process from conception to delivery.

“The fact of being nominated collectively for such an important award testifies to the vision and collaboration of each of these partners.

“We are proud that the project managed the entire project from start to finish, so seeing the building now open and used as intended is incredibly satisfying.”

The nomination also represents the work done by RSP Consulting Engineers, Morgan Associates, B&W, Sentinel and Gleeds.

The winners will be announced on February 20 in Edinburgh.

advertisement