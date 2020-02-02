advertisement

With a return to routine after the holiday season, February is an opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day, says Martin Hollis chef of the Old Course hotel.

Whether you are accompanied by your partner or your family and friends, February 14 is a great excuse to show people that you love how much you care about them.

This dish uses chocolate and Baileys to add a touch of classic bread and butter pudding, which is perfect for sharing.

It’s one of my favorite puddings but you can always leave alcohol aside.

This recipe serves four to six people and can be adjusted for two by halving the necessary ingredients.

Ingredients for 4-6 people:

500 ml milk

100 ml double cream

75g caster sugar

3 large farm eggs

75g of good dark chocolate, broken into pieces

Baileys 75ml

50g softened butter

8 slices of slightly stale white bread

Method:

Preheat your oven to 135 ° C.

In a large saucepan on your baking sheet, bring the milk and cream to a boil then turn off the heat.

In another bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar.

Add the chocolate and the Baileys to the pan with the milk and cream mixture and stir until the chocolate has melted. Then whisk in the egg mixture.

Butter a baking dish about 20 cm x 15 cm.

Cut the bread crusts and cut them into triangles. Arrange them in the buttered dish, with overlapping pieces to create a base for the pastry cream.

Pour the chocolate and Baileys mixture over the bread making sure each piece of bread is soaked.

Bake for about 25 to 30 minutes until the cream is just set.

You don’t want to overcook the pudding, otherwise it will harden and become chewy.

Serve still hot in the oven with ice cream or crème fraîche.

