The President of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi (R), after taking the oath (PHOTO / courtesy).

MAPUTO – President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi was sworn in on Wednesday January 15 and was sworn in for his second term and is also the fourth president of the Republic of Mozambique.

The president received instruments of power, namely the Constitution of Mozambique, the Court of Arms, the presidential standard, the seal of Mozambique, the national flag of Mozambique during a ceremony which took place in the square of the independence in Maputo.

Ten heads of state were present, while Uganda was represented at the swearing-in ceremony by Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

Different heads of state, including Ugandan Vice President Edward Ssekandi, arrive at the ceremony (PHOTO / courtesy).

In his inaugural speech, President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi for the past five years has challenged Mozambique, such as the drought in the south and the floods in the north as well as the severity of cyclones Idai and Kenneth in which lives and lives goods were lost and destroyed respectively.

President Nyusi stressed that peace has been and will continue to be the top priority for Mozambique, adding that his country’s sovereignty will not be negotiated or compromised.

Regarding the democratic process in Mozambique, the president said that citizen participation in the governance process can only be achieved if all Mozambicans have equal access to basic services, justice and national resources. He added that there must be a free debate that respects the opinions and freedoms of every Mozambican man and woman collectively.

On education, President Nyusi said it is an important sector for development and that more attention will be paid to expanding and improving educational services with a serious focus on producing knowledge, training competent teachers at all levels and mobilizing resources to improve the working conditions of teacher teachers. and provide equipment for educational infrastructure.

Regarding health, he said there was a need to accelerate the presidential initiative which aims to implement the program of a district, a hospital in order to expand the network of quality health care and specialized alongside human resources training.

Regarding job creation for young people, the president said that under the presidency, an office will be dedicated to youth and employment issues.

The President called for the need to fight corruption in all its forms as well as for the demand for integrity, ethics and professionalism from civil servants and public officials in order to consolidate the culture of transparency and accountability.

