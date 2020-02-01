advertisement

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was named champion of the B division in the 10th Senior National Women’s Hockey Championship here at the National Games Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

In the final, SSB won on penalties 4-2 against Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB) after the teams were banned 1-1 after regular time. In the shootout, SPSB was only able to successfully implement one attempt, while SSB implemented three.

The SPSB’s initial strategy of reducing the effectiveness of SSB’s successful strikers Preeti Simran and Manisha Rathi paid off. Both strikers found it difficult to find a place in the competition box, and SSB’s first forays came to nothing. SPSB had more procession in midfield and the team looked dangerous in the counterattack.

SPSB took the lead in the 18th minute when Shailja Kumari Gautham turned into the D and shot a low shot from an acute angle for the opening goal. The SPSB continued their offensive game and extended their lead almost twice in the second quarter.

SSB regrouped after the break and showed the lack of cohesion in midfield in the first half. The looming trains came from both sides, and SSB scored a series of penalties.

SPSB goalkeeper Nisha Yadav was able to fend off Babita’s first shot, but Ranjita Minj lunged for the rebound and equalized in the 38th minute. SPSB showed more intent in the fourth quarter, but SSB defended well to bring the match into the penalty shoot-out.

In the shootout, Manisha, Preeti and Kanika Raj converted their attempts for SSB, while Manisha Dhawal was successful for SPSB. Both SSB and SPSB have qualified for the A division championship for next year. Previously, UCO Bank WHA Bengaluru had hammered 10-0, securing third place. Priya scored four goals, including a hat trick, while Pooja and Chanchal each scored a double.

THE RESULTS:

A division (league): Punjab 2 (Baljeet Kaur 10, Arshdeep Kaur 36 moved with Chandigarh 2 (Devi Dhapa 28, Shalu Mann 41);

Himachal 3 (Anita 3, Ritu 24, Nidhi 36) defeated Kerala 1 (V.H. Sarigha 25);

SAI 1 (Dung Dung 39) from Karnataka 0;

CRPF 1 (Puja Yadav 46) attracted Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 1 (Karishma Yadav 34);

Jharkhand 7 (Beauty 3, 39, Sangita Kumari 12, 42, Reshma Soreng 41, 51, Rajni 56) defeated Chhattisgarh 1 (Anjali Mahto 21).

B Division (final): SSB 4 (Ranjita Minj 38, Manisha, Preeti, Kanika Raj) defeated SPSB 2 (Shailja Kumari Gautam 18, Manisha Dhawal).

Losers final: UCO Bank WHA 10 (Priya 16, 34, 37, 57, Pooja 3, 7, Chanchal 21, 43, Monisha 13, Kajal 54) beat Bengaluru 0.

