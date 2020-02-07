advertisement

India’s field game against New Zealand was not particularly good in the current series, coach R Sridhar said on Friday, but declined to blame the tight schedules for the “downward curve,” despite the fact that hectic travel was admitted to affect the team’s training plans ,

According to Sridhar, India has been occupied on average for the past four months. He said fatigue could contribute to losses during this period, including the first ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday.

“… the West Indies series at home was somewhere we really fell. We were average, to say the least. But definitely we did not meet the standards that we have achieved in the past few years at the World Cup or in the run-up to the World Cup, ”said Sridhar on the eve of the second ODI.

advertisement

Sridhar said the team explained the decline in field standards through a rating system that reports to support personnel. He said the team leadership was keeping an eye on the workload and training plans of all players.

“We keep reminding players of the attention to basic details … In a T20 game, every field player has to be his own captain. He doesn’t have to wait for the captain to move him or the bowler in a certain direction or position, ”he said.

“We try to tell them to consider in advance whether they are a field player themselves, what the breeze is like, what the stroke tendencies are, what the bowler’s plan is, and what position they take accordingly.”

Kohli, who set high standards in the field, had a rare failure when he dropped a catch in the 4th T20I against New Zealand. Photo: AP

“We give the field players the opportunity to become their own captain and make their own decisions, as the captain has too much on his plate at certain times. We’ll talk about it, ”he added.

India’s field regime was influenced by the constant traveling on this tour. Before the T20 International series, there was only one full session, while the other three sessions were all optional.

“This is the nature of the current schedule, we have to take it. We have to play around, but we hardly had a session throughout the T20 schedule. There is not much we can do in terms of technical work on site …” , he emphasized.

“Apart from that, we watch the videos and see what led to an error. It doesn’t always have to be a technical mistake when it comes to fumbling or dropping. We have to know if it is a tactical positional mistake or if the mind is not in the right place, so many things that can lead to it, ”he said.

“It’s a tight schedule, but no complaint and no excuse at all. We have to get better. “

Regarding workload management, Sridhar said that players’ current fitness levels are so good that they can adjust fairly quickly.

“We monitor your workload. We will lie to ourselves if we say no, they are fresh as a daisy every time they go to the park. They aren’t because they travel and play games, ”he said.

Sridhar said the overcrowded schedule meant that there wasn’t enough time for the basics. Photo: AFP

“But the current fitness of this team is really good, so that you can quickly recover from the workload and fatigue and be fit in the park. But we keep that in mind, but I don’t blame tiredness for the downward curve, ”he added.

The coach talked about the bad moments in the first ODI and said: “Fall, I mean, you’re talking about Manish (Pandey) – he took a chance. He had to do it and we needed a wicket back then.

“You can negotiate four runs for a wicket, and it was the best player that was there at the time. These things happen, you can’t look too deeply into it. “

But Sridhar has cut no words in his criticism of Kuldeep Yadav’s dropped catch by Centurion Ross Taylor.

“… this catch should have been taken. Probably it was after its first end, maybe thinking about its previous end, it could be anything. It couldn’t be a technical aspect at all.

“We try to get better, but we were average. There is no doubt about that. We can do better, ”he said.

Sridhar said that the players will be addressed to find out the problem areas.

“There are a lot of things we have to do. We will actually have dialogues with the player and figure out what is more important to a player, and we will do it that way, ”he said.

“We listen more than we talk. We take feedback from the players and if there is anything to add, we will certainly broaden our perspective. Then the best possible decision will be made to get the best out of the player every time he goes to the park, ”he added.

Despite the decline in field shape, there were moments of individual brilliance in every game or series. Virat Kohli has hit two incredible runaways, one with an almost blind throw on Wellington (Colin Munro) and one on Hamilton (Henry Nicholls).

“I always say the intensity he brings to the field to the younger boys who come. It is a ready-made template that you can copy. Watch him and see what he does, ”said Sridhar.

advertisement