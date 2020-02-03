advertisement

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka has ordered an investigation into bribery allegations by European planner Airbus to pave the way for the sale of aircraft to the state-owned SriLankan Airlines after the firm agreed to a deal with regulators.

The Indian Ocean nation was among the countries whose officials thought in a $ 4 billion deal Airbus agreed to with European and US regulators after it was accused of taking bribes to collect sales of its aircraft.

Sri Lanka will conduct “a comprehensive investigation into reports of allegations of financial irregularities,” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office said in a brief statement on Sunday.

Detailed findings from Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said Airbus had hired the wife of a Sri Lankan Airlines executive as its brokerage and misdemeanor export agency UKEF for her name and gender, while paying $ 2m for her company.

In a statement, SriLankan Airlines said its chairman and board had directed management to cooperate fully with any government agency regarding any investigation or prosecution.

The board had also told management to “preserve and study all possible internal documentation in order to take all possible corrective action in the future,” he added in a statement Sunday.

Alleged corruption in the relationship between Airbus and SriLankan Airlines took place between July 2011 and June 2015, the SFO added.

Saturday’s announcement of the Airbus settlement followed a nearly four-year investigation involving sales in more than a dozen foreign markets.

(Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

