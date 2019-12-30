advertisement

Munster head coach Johann van Graan admitted that before the Guinness Pro14 duel with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium next Friday, he had to fear several injuries that resulted from a hard, physical encounter with Leinster.

Even the time Joey Carbery returned to Münster for the first time this season after an ankle injury was brought forward slightly because the player he was replacing at half time, JJ Hanrahan, had a problem with the hamstring.

Carbery, summoned from 26,400 spectators after 56 minutes of thundering ovation, showed a flash or two of his abilities. Van Graan said: “He (Carbery) started a little earlier than we wanted to. JJ struggled with a stiff Hammy, but I thought he was doing well.

“It was obviously his first game in a long time. I thought he was reading the game pretty well, a couple of good kicks in the corner and almost a line break, but it will take some time. From this perspective, it was very positive for us to get him on the field after 25 minutes.

“The boys who had two weeks off will be back on Monday. Obviously, some played against Connacht (Chris Farrell, Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander), so they’ll only be back against Racing. Unfortunately, it looks like we will have more people than we will have back. “

The list includes props Dave Kilcoyne, hooker Kevin O’Byrne, flanker Chris Cloete and Hanrahan. Van Graan continued: “Boys have bangs and bruises and we have a few games ahead of us. A lot of people had a lot of minutes, we have to master them, a difficult situation, but that’s rugby. “

His Leinster counterpart Leo Cullen has no fear of such injuries before the Pro14 game against Connacht at RDS on Saturday. “Winning down here is fantastic. A lot of young people out there digging in the end, that’s the most enjoyable piece.

“Wave after wave, it’s pick and go, close combat, but at least we got corpses in our way to stop the ball carrier with bars and all the other parts.”

He pointed out that the wind had a big impact on the nature of the competition, especially when it came to the difficulty of moving the ball far.

“Part of it is the wind, and even in terms of the accuracy of part of the passport it doesn’t really depend on the money, which only slows down the game.

“That’s what I mean by saying that it’s almost like there are more defenders than attackers because the ball is playing very quickly. However, some transfers are also very slow to hit attackers in the front and you’re at the front foot.

“The jerk was a bit of a mess. Munster had three sevens in the background, considering that (Chris) Cloete, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue also played there. You are aggressive in this room.

“You’ve had a lot of probably cross-border calls, looking back and saying,” Is there a release or what? “But yes, conditions have probably played the biggest role I think (in terms of the type of competition) to be fair.”

