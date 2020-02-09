advertisement

Ramit Tandon, second in the men’s section of the current SRFI-77. Senior National Squash Championships, has retired due to a back injury.

The 27-year-old was due to arrive in the city on Monday when news emerged that he had withdrawn from citizenship after complaining of pain while practicing in New York.

Tandon, who is working in the professional field, emailed the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) on Sunday that he had suffered a back injury that he needed to rest on after medical advice. In his place, Abhishek Pradhan of Maharashtra will now come in as the second seed.

Tandon said he injured his back while playing at the Pittsburg Open (January 22-26) and worsened his back at the Motor City Open in Bloomfield Hills, USA (February 5-9).

Tandon, ranked 52nd in the world, said it was disappointing to miss the Nationals. “I wanted to play at the Nationals – it would have been my first time – and the most important thing was that I wanted to take part in the 20-year anniversary of ISA. That’s why I signed up for this event in the first place,” said Tandon Sportstar over the phone , He said it was a two and a half week recovery process.

Since the senior national team is a criterion for the selection of the Asian team championships, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur from March 25-29, Tandon said that he absolutely wanted to be part of the Indian team. “I would like to play for India. But in the end it’s the SRFI’s reputation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Squash Academy places were a two-round beehive in the men’s qualifying round. A total of around 87 games were on the program that day.

The results:

Kanhav Nanavati (TN) from Awdesh Yadav (Services) 11-3, 11-5 (ret.); Suraj Chand (Mah) bt Pragun Khemka (TN) 11-3, 11-4, 11-1; Pran Praveen (Ker) by Shravin Jain (TN) 11-1, 11-2, 11-4; Sujeet Kumar (Bhr) bt Rajeev Kumar (Bhr) 11-2, 11-1, 11-2; Chirag Surana (TN) by Rahul Kumar Yadav (UP) 5-11, 11-4, 11-2, 11-6; Rounak Yadav (Services) by Suchit Kumar Singh (UP) 11-2, 11-5, 11-3; Pankaj Nagpal (Del) bt Shivam Agarwal (UP) 11-3, 11-1, 11-1; Cholarajan Nagaraj (TN) by Ashvani Kumar (Chd) 11-1, 11-6, 11-4; Murukesh Mani (TN) vs. Divyam Agrawal (MP) 11-6, 11-2, 11-2; Husain Lunavad (Guj) vs. Lal Babu Ray (Bhr) 11-0, 11-2, 11-0; S. Kavichelvan (TN) by Suvidya Wankhade (Mah) 11-4, 11-5, 11-6; Sumit Kumar (Del) bt Shashank Yadav (UP) 13-11, 11-3, 11-6; Anuj Unadkat (Mah) by Alankrit Singh (UP) 11-7, 11-8, 11-9; Anagha Basu (yr) by Zorawar Singh Saini (Chd) 11-7, 11-4, 11-9; Avinash Viswanathan (TN) vs. Aman Mehra (Del) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7; Ashish Keskar (SR) from Vishal Rana (UK) 7-11, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4; S. Sathya Narayanan (TN) by Niwaran Chandra Kumar (Kar) 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.

