Unfortunately, if you are a Square Enix fan looking forward to new releases, I have bad news.

The publisher announced that both Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Avengers games are late, mostly due to developers wanting to ensure that both games are polished.

Final Fantasy 7 remake

First up is the announcement for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which has been postponed to April 10th.

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to find out what we’ve been working on. To ensure that we deliver a game that matches our vision and the quality our fans deserve, we have decided to postpone the release date to April 10, 2020.

We make this difficult decision to give ourselves a few extra weeks to finally polish the game and give you the best experience possible. On behalf of the entire team, I want to apologize to everyone because I know that waiting for the game will take a little longer.

Thank you for your patience and continued support. “

Yoshinori Kitase, producer of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE.

Status of the Avenger

Next, developer Crystal Dynamics has released this update on Avengers status, which has been postponed to September 4th.

To our fans

At Crystal Dynamics, we’ve always strived to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. To achieve this, we made the difficult decision to postpone the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020.

As fans, it’s an honor and privilege to work with these legendary characters, and we know what these superheroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we decided to share our vision for Marvel’s Avengers with you, we are committed to delivering an original, story-driven campaign for the coming years that aims to work together and deliver compelling content. To this end, we will use this extra development time to tune and polish the game to the high standards that our fans expect and deserve.

The worldwide teams working on Marvel’s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you have shown us. We look forward to your enthusiasm and your feedback and can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We are confident that it is worth the wait.

Scot Amos & Ron Rosenberg

Co-Heads of Studio, Crystal Dynamics

Players don’t like delays. However, if a developer delays a game for additional improvements and quality assurance, this can only be a good thing.

Let us hope that the additional time leads to two quality products.

Do you think the extra development time will help these games?

Share your thoughts below and keep an eye on Bounding Into Comics for all your gaming news.

