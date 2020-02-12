advertisement

Like many in Squamish, Nichole Murray craves extreme adventures.

Unlike many others, however, their adventures are plural horses.

48-year-old Murray was recently selected from hundreds of applications as one of 20 participants in the Gaucho Derby, a 10-day 500-kilometer multi-horse race in Patagonia, Argentina.

“I think I cried a bit,” Murray told the chief that he was accepted into the race. “I could not believe it.”

The adventure race is called “the toughest horse race in the world” and it’s easy to understand why.

Without outside help, Murray and the other racing drivers are responsible for riding and grooming two horses, navigating between checkpoints, and camping every night across the foothills of the Andes.

The rider’s weight is limited to 85 kg, including everything she carries, 10 kg of equipment, including feed and shelter, and 20 kg of horse-related equipment, such as saddles, stirrups and hobble.

“At the moment, a lot of time has been spent weighing each little thing and seeing how many grams it weighs,” said Murray.

She is very excited to have added a 750 milliliter bottle of wine to the mix, she said with a laugh.

“So I’ll be out there, probably on nights one and two – it won’t be much longer – and look up with my feet and have a glass of wine,” she said.

This is the first year this special race has been held, but its organizers have organized horse races in Mongolia and other types of races around the world.

“I’m very excited,” said Murray.

Murray started riding again five years ago after a long break since she rode as a teenager.

She currently has two horses and has camped with them. The prospect of camping with horses does not make them too intimidated – although these are unfamiliar animals that are provided by the organizers of the race at different intervals.

“It will be a great unknown without knowing the horse’s personality,” she said.

Another challenge could be navigating the course safely as she didn’t do as much guidance as she’d like.

“But when I look at the terrain there, it is very similar to the Chilcotins here, and I went there on a mountain bike and I ride there with the horses. It is a similar terrain. So I think I do the country a bit reading is helpful, “she said.

Training before the race begins on March 2, with the race taking place from March 5 to 14.

Murray leaves Squamish on February 25th.

As for the preparation, Murray says that she really only looked at what she was already doing.

“I know I can drive a good 6.5 hours and that’s not too difficult. I know I can camp,” she said. “So when I look at every single component, I know that I can do all of these things. Everything just gets a little bit better,” she said.

Murray said her goal was to finish the race and not necessarily win.

She said it will be interesting to see how the more competitive people are on the race tariff.

“I’m lucky to do a lot of things on my own,” she said, noticing that she rides mountain bikes and camps alone.

“It will be interesting to see how it is for other people.”

She launched an online fundraiser on GoFundMe entitled “Quest for the Gaucho Derby” to offset the cost of the race, her trips, the loss of income and expenses for caring for her own horses while she was away.

She also plans to donate part of her donations to the Canadian Horse Rescue and Re-Homing Society, canadianhorserescue.ca.

Follow Murray on Instagram @ nicholemurray.shenanigans.

