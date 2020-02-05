advertisement

Editor’s Warning: This story contains offensive language.

Does pulling down a man’s pants mean he’s agreeing to a fight? If the man answers with blows, is that self-defense?

These were two key questions that were considered during the trial against a man accused of attacking a transgender woman in Squamish.

The lawyers presented their final arguments to the Patricia Bond Justice on North Vancouver Provincial Court on January 30.

The accused Cody Jamie Eric Nelson, who is 28 years old this year, was charged with aggravated assault on the applicant, Jayme Schmetterling, in her early 60s.

The version of the crown of events was that Nelson Butterfly insulted arches outside the dollar tree in downtown on October 15, 2018, which triggered an angry reaction from her. Words were exchanged. During the confrontation, Butterfly pulled down Nelson’s pants.

Nelson then hit Butterfly twice, causing her to lose her balance, hit the back of her head against a wall, and fall to the ground, according to Crown Attorney Samiran Lakshman. She then suffered facial injuries, broken bones in the eye sockets, and bleeding in the brain, which resulted in permanent brain damage.

“[Nelson] is guilty of a serious attack. The accused started confronting the complainant with his hateful comments,” said Lakshman.

“He did not defend himself for self-defense purposes, nor were his actions proportionate or reasonable. The defendant intended to cause serious physical harm and actually caused it.”

Since Butterfly was seriously injured, the accused cannot claim that it was a friendly fight, said Lakshman.

He pointed out that Nelson sent texts after the attack. Lakshman read both messages to the court.

The first was, “Immediately after I left your seat, I threw a flag out. Read the newspaper.”

The second was, “I legally cracked the butt because it slapped my ass, not just because it was gay.”

Lakshman added that hours after the incident, a man who matched Nelson’s description was overheard at Sky High Cannabis and commented on the alleged attack.

“‘I just knocked the shit out of a tranny off the dollar tree,” said Lakshman, quoting what a worker in the pharmacy was supposed to have been listening to.

This statement, combined with the lyrics, as well as Nelson’s blow to the butterfly, shows that he intends to cause serious physical harm, Lakshman said.

On the other hand, Nelson’s lawyer David Forsyth argued that Butterfly was the attacker and Nelson was acting in self-defense.

Forsyth said that most people could go away after hearing insulting statements, but instead, Butterfly became provocative.

“She is angry. She felt that the combination of the defendant’s comments and slack pants was just too much for her,” said Forsyth.

He said she followed Nelson and provoked a confrontation.

“She said on the stand:” Nobody spoke to her like that. This is my city, “said Forsyth.” These are very insightful words. “

Forsyth said Butterfly agreed to a fight by pulling Nelson’s pants down.

“What sensible person who has pulled a completely stranger’s pants off in public would not expect a physical confrontation?” said Forsyth.

“Back in high school, even in elementary school, it’s an implicit understanding of everyone in school, in my claim that if you did this to someone, there would be some kind of physical argument. So, like Ms. Butterfly Don’t expect at least a physical answer? So when she pulls her pants down, she actually says, “Let’s go.”

Forsyth said Nelson responded with two thrusts, which is a sensible answer.

He added that Nelson’s reaction was reasonable because Butterfly was a stranger and Nelson had no idea what was coming next.

“If she is ready to pull her pants down in public, she could make a gun and continue her attack,” said Forsyth.

Forsyth also said that Nelson and Butterfly were about the same size and weight.

He said butterfly injuries were the result of their fall, not the result of Nelson striking them.

Finally, he said that while Nelson’s lyrics and alleged statements in the pharmacy are troubling, they do not prove a hate crime.

“‘Tranny’ and ‘Fag’ are pejorative utterances and street language that are offensive to the LGBTQ community but do not prove hate crime,” said Forsyth.

“You exemplify bravura, Braggadocio. And bragging is just that. Bragging may be the slang of the person you speak to.”

The judge is expected to rule on the case on May 15.

This article originally appeared here.

