advertisement

The Squamish Search and Rescue unit soon saw an increase of up to 10 new members – once they passed a 24-hour exam.

“They will live on everything they bring in the morning,” said Raz Peel, Squamish SAR vice president.

The new recruits have been preparing for this night since February 2019, and it will be the highlight of their training so far.

advertisement

“In the past, our team never had anyone who dropped out overnight despite the rain, snow, and storm winds,” said Peel.

It is no coincidence that the 24-hour exam takes place over a winter night. Peel said it was much easier to survive a night in summer than in winter.

The aim is that the recruits not only stay overnight, but also feel comfortable and safe.

In January, the team of volunteers elected a new president and a new vice president.

Gerald Wolfe became President of the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

He has been a member of Squamish SAR for 10 years, has been on the board for four years and has been vice president for two years.

After the election, Wolfe told The Chief that learning “from the ground up” about search and rescue operations, managing and running a nonprofit, will bring experiences that will help him in his new role.

“The common theme that Search and Rescue is interested in across the province, in my view, is to ensure that people are well prepared for the planned adventures,” said Wolfe. “This means that you leave a travel plan with your friend or family so that people know where you are going and what you are going to do. It means taking enough equipment and accessories with you to be safe in the hinterland and then working on it remember to call for help in case of problems. Don’t wait until it’s too late. “

In 2019, the SAR operations answered a total of 97 tasks. The Squamish volunteer unit had 73 members last year. While the number of tasks decreased slightly from 2018 to 105, at 97 Wolfe corresponded to the rising statistical average of the local unit.

While the board hasn’t had a meeting since the general meeting, Wolfe said that some of the team’s goals for the year include implementing new helicopter safety procedures and upgrading or expanding the SAR base. He said they could look at a new place.

They are also planning to buy a new van and a new water truck.

BJ Chute, who has been president of the volunteer group for four years, will continue to be a leader.

Chute has been on the board for eight years. Before the annual general meeting when elections were held, Chute said The boss he thought it was time to take a step back and go back to field work.

The new Vice President Peel has been a volunteer at Squamish SAR for around five years and was a member of the Board of Directors last year. Peel, who helped build the Chapter of the Alpine Club of Canada in Squamish, was President of the Chapter of the Club in Vancouver for several years. “We all teamed up to play the hero on the field,” said Peel The boss after the election. “Working behind the scenes is not like that, so it is pretty incredible to volunteer with a number of people who are willing to do more to ensure that the work behind the scenes works. “

This story originally appeared here.

advertisement