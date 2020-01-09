advertisement

Jessie Linton Photo: SARAH BURKE FOUNDATION PHOTO

Her legacy lives on in the passion of two young skiers today.

The Sarah Burke Foundation has announced its fellows for 2019.

Squamish’s Burke, a pioneering Canadian freestyle skier, died in a training accident on January 19, 2012. Since 2013, the foundation has been honoring young athletes on their behalf who are promising in their sport and embody Burke’s enthusiasm and generosity.

The winners announced on January 6 will each receive a grant of $ 7,500.

This year’s winners are Jessie Linton [17], who is skiing at Penticton’s Apex Mountain Resor, and Charlie Beatty [12] from Ontario.

Linton is a member of the BC Mogul team and on the current NorAm Circuit. She finished 10th at Junior Worlds, the highest ranking Canadian.

“I want to expand the boundaries of skiing for women and continue [Sarah’s] legacy,” Linton is quoted in the announcement of the winners by the foundation.

Beatty is the current Canadian halfpipe and slopestyle junior champion and grew up like Burke at the Horseshoe Valley Resort.

Charlie Beatty. – Sarah Burke Foundation photo

“Just because nobody did it doesn’t mean it can’t be done. Sarah’s legacy was to motivate people to make their dreams come true, and she did that for me,” said Beatty.

More information about Foundation and Burke can be found at sarahburkefoundation.com.

